Kstate

Recruit Linkon Cure Enters Today's Announcement Date "Loving Everything About" K-State

Shandel Richardson

Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman is congratulated by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jace Friesen (46) after beating North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman is congratulated by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jace Friesen (46) after beating North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The day has finally arrived.

At 5 p.m. he is set to announce his college choice. The finalists are Texas A & M, Oregon, Kansas and Kansas State. Cure has said great things about all five programs.

Here's what he had to say about K-State during an interview last week with on3.com.

“I love everything about them. The biggest thing there is the culture and being around the program. That’s definitely something I noticed, guys that I will be around all the time if I choose Kansas State. I thought that was really important. The leadership there and the coaching staff are great. I really love everything about Kansas State. I love what coach Chris Klieman has done there. There’s a lot of guys around there that I respect and it’s a great place to be.”

Cure, the nation's No. 2 rated tight end, is ranked a five-star by most scouting services. The Wildcats have enlisted Johnson to help seal the deal.

Last year Cure caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Goodland High School. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, he has skills that will help any top Division I program.

 If he commits today, Cure will become the 12th high school verbal for the Wildcats. 

Here are the others:

Dominic Mitchell, 6-1 safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona)

Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri)

Will Kemna 6-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.)

Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas)

Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback Derby (Kansas)

Adonis Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver, IMG Academy (Florida)

Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas)

Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska)

JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida)

Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210 pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas)

Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 pounds, lineman, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas)


Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Twitter: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON