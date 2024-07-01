Recruit Linkon Cure Enters Today's Announcement Date "Loving Everything About" K-State
The day has finally arrived.
At 5 p.m. he is set to announce his college choice. The finalists are Texas A & M, Oregon, Kansas and Kansas State. Cure has said great things about all five programs.
Here's what he had to say about K-State during an interview last week with on3.com.
“I love everything about them. The biggest thing there is the culture and being around the program. That’s definitely something I noticed, guys that I will be around all the time if I choose Kansas State. I thought that was really important. The leadership there and the coaching staff are great. I really love everything about Kansas State. I love what coach Chris Klieman has done there. There’s a lot of guys around there that I respect and it’s a great place to be.”
Cure, the nation's No. 2 rated tight end, is ranked a five-star by most scouting services. The Wildcats have enlisted Johnson to help seal the deal.
Last year Cure caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Goodland High School. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, he has skills that will help any top Division I program.
If he commits today, Cure will become the 12th high school verbal for the Wildcats.
Here are the others:
Dominic Mitchell, 6-1 safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona)
Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri)
Will Kemna 6-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.)
Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas)
Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback Derby (Kansas)
Adonis Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver, IMG Academy (Florida)
Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas)
Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska)
JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida)
Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210 pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas)
Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 pounds, lineman, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas)
