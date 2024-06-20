Sporting News Ranks Avery Johnson As No. 2 Quarterback In Big 12 Behind Shedeur Sanders
It’s a good thing Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson proved he was level-headed as compliments flooded his way when he showed bursts of brilliance in his spot duties behind Will Howard last season.
As Johnson threw for 459 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns, fans and college football observers were speculating what K-State would look like with the dual-threat quarterback running the offense.
Since then, praise have been lavished on Johnson and it is still in its early stages. It is about to increase significantly in the next month as media outlets come out with their preseason predictions.
Being grounded will serve Johnson well.
The Sporting News just came out with its ranking of the projected 16 starting quarterbacks in the Big 12. Johnson placed Johnson second behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
Here is what the Sporting News said about Johnson: "It says a lot that Kansas State felt confident enough in Johnson’s abilities they let 2023 starter Will Howard leave for NIL riches at Ohio State. It’s because Johnson could be the next Jayden Daniels."
That’s extremely high praise. All Daniels did last season was win the Heisman Trophy at LSU. He was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the NFL draft.
Johnson definitely has the tools to put up big numbers, but he will be helped by a strong running game led by junior DJ Giddens, who rushed for 1226 yards as a sophomore.
In fairness, Sporting News took a somewhat lighthearted approach in their early quarterback ranking.
About Sanders, here is what was written: "Sanders could have been a top five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but NIL riches and the desire to play for an NFL team in a warm climate brought him back. There’s also the part where he probably needed to come back to save his dad’s job."
College football fans should remember that everything written about the upcoming season is nothing but speculation and one way to generate excitement before the first kickoff.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI