Takeaways From Kansas State's Loss To Oklahoma State: Turnovers Hurt Any Chances Of Victory
Kansas State dropped their second consecutive Big 12 matchup in a blowout loss to Oklahoma State Tuesday night. Here are a few takeaways:
1. The turnovers were way too much to overcome.
Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel have rounded out the Wildcats' star trio as two of the primary ball handlers. So when they turn the ball over nine times, it's natural that the offense stagnates. This was transmitted through the rest of the offense Tuesday night, with many careless ball handling or bad passes. The Cowboys scored 31 points off the Wildcats' turnovers.
2. Brendan Hausen needs to get involved more in the frontcourt.
On a night where the starting guards combined for eight points on 0-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, it's hard not to spotlight Hausen's recent performances as an issue. The shooting guard once led the team in scoring but is slowly falling down the ladder. He has three single-digit performances in the last five games, none scoring more than three points. In these affairs, Hausen shot 12.5 percent from 3-point range and never attempted more than 10 shots.
3. The Wildcats had no answer for Cowboys forward Abou Ousmane.
Whether it was in the paint or from the perimeter, there was no stopping Ousmane all night. The senior forward had his highest-scoring game in Oklahoma State and one of the best games in his collegiate career. He went 11-of-15 from the field for 27 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
