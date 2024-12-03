Three Kansas State Football Players Enter The Transfer Portal
Three former Kansas State Wildcats entered the transfer portal after the team's regular season officially ended Saturday.
Freshman linebacker Kam Sallis, junior defensive back Jordan Dunbar, and senior tight end Justin Wolf all announced their departures the past week. None got much playing time with Kansas State this season.
Sallis played every game this season but only recorded one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. He started off as a defensive back before eventually moving to the linebacker spot.
Dunbar, who got decent playing time at Rice University, was limited as a Wildcat to mostly special teams. He recorded two tackles and one pass deflection in his eight games.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Dunbar tweeted last Friday. "I am forever thankful for my time at Kansas State, the coaching staff, my teammates, and the fans. DM for tape."
Wolf was the latest Wildcat to depart. The senior tight end hardly saw any action, recording no statistics for the 2024 season.
"First, I want to thank God for allowing me to play this game at such a high level," Wolf tweeted Tuesday morning. "I want to thank Coach Klieman, Coach Lepak, and the entire coaching staff for their strong support and faith in me. I am beyond blessed and grateful for being a part of this program at Kansas State University. After talking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or via Twitter @jaydenarmant.