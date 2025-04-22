Three-Star DB Recruit Lists Kansas State As A Top Destination
Three-star cornerback Darion Jones, a class of 2026 prospect, has included the Kansas State Wildcats as a team to keep on the radar during the next year. He had 47 tackles, eight interceptions, and five pass break-ups last season, per 247Sports.
"Kansas State made the cut because a player from Omaha North just played there, and he told me about how good of a program they are," Jones said to HuskerMax. "After going to practice, I could really see that."
K-STATE O-LINE COACH HAS INTERESTING PERSPECTIVE ON PENDING CFB ROSTER RULE
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman publicly revealed his disdain for the new 105-man roster rule that could potentially be implemented in college football.
But offensive line coach Brian Lepak offered a more optimistic position on the matter.
“I think this is an exciting time to be involved in college football,” Lepak said. “There’s some things that we’re having to do right now that we don’t wanna do, as we look at the pending settlement in the House litigation. But you can look at that one of two ways: We don’t wanna deal with that part really, with the roster limits and how we have to go about that. But I think part of the reason you get into coaching is that you wanna challenge yourself. You want something where there’s a little gray area, where you have to solve a problem. And what better problem to solve right now then when I get a group of players, how do I get them up to speed as fast as possible? How do I connect with them?”
