Tracy Wolfson "Can't Blame" Likes Of K-State's Coleman Hawkins For Chasing NIL Deals
The Kansas State men's basketball team was one of the most expensive in the nation this season.
And yet, the Wildcats fell way short of their NCAA Tournament expectations, highlighted by forward Coleman Hawkins' $2 million NIL deal.
NIL deals have been a point of contention among college fans and analysts who are skeptical about paying large amounts to collegiate players.
CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, who has covered college sports for years, spoke with Kansas State Wildcats on SI to provide insight on the development of NIL deals over the years.
"It's no doubt impacting it now, and I think it's only going to continue to impact the sport," said Wolfson, who is part of CBS Sports' partnership with Wendy's during this NCAA Tournament. "Not only in football and basketball but some of the other sports as well. I think that's why you're seeing kind of chalk this week. It's really hard with a lot of players moving from the mid-majors to the Power Four and Power Five conferences, trying to make those moves and get that money. Everybody's looking for some NIL money, a different move, some different exposure."
But unlike many, Wolfson is in favor of these athletes getting paid.
"You kinda can't blame them, because it's out there," Wolfson said. "To me, one of the great things about NIL is, hopefully, it keeps players in school an extra year. It gives them the opportunity to make some money. Maybe not head out to try for the Draft and wind up in the G League, end up not making it and having to go back to school. And by the way? Who doesn't love college, it's like the best years of your life."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.