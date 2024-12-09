Transfer Portal Becoming A Factor For Kansas State Bowl Games
The transfer portal has already started to hit Kansas State, losing players like tackle Carver Willis and linebacker Kam Sallis.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says it becomes a growing factor in bowl games each year.
“Five years ago, nobody thought about if they were going to play in a bowl,” Klieman said. “I don't even think when we played in '21 in the Texas Bowl people thought about it. Now, it is something that is being spoken about.”
Klieman highlighted the positive aspects of participating in the bowl games, referencing former star center Cooper Beebe's experience, which even possibly boosted his draft rank.
“People got to make an educated choice for themselves,” Klieman said. “Cooper Beebe played last year and it didn't hurt his draft status. The kid was still drafted in the second round and maybe even helped it. That's what I hope our kids learn from the opportunity like Coop had to play in that game and still be selected really high as a draft pick.”
KLIEMAN DETAILS GAME PLAN TO DEFEAT RUTGERS
As the Wildcats prepare for Rutgers in the Rate Bowl, coach Klieman emphasized the similarities between his squad and the Scarlet Knights, specifically in the rushing attacks.
“We really are similar to Rutgers,” Klieman said. “Running the football has been kind of our staple. The challenge for us is to be able to stop the run. That's something that we pride ourselves on but I know Rutgers does as well.”
Klieman says Kansas State will need to lean into their rushing defense, which is the No. 1 unit in the Big 12. Rutgers has a strong run game, consistently scoring while barely turning the ball over.
“We're two teams that want to win the line of scrimmage,” Klieman said. “For us, we've got to do a really good job of being able to execute our run and do a good job of defending the run and then the explosive pass plays that both teams want to try to get off that run game. That's going to be critical.”
