Transfer Portal Gives Sweet 16 Kansas State A Make Over For Next Season
Monday it was reported the Kansas State Wildcats women's basketball team landed their first transfer from the portal this offseason.
The addition of Ramiya White was followed by the announcement two more Wildcats entering the portal by On 3 Sports' Talia Goodman: sophomore forward Imani Lester, and junior forward Gisela Sanchez.
The Wildcats run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on March 29 when they fell to the USC Trojans. Players started entering the portal soon after, starting with Eliza Maupin, a 6-3 junior forward who averaged 3.9 points.
The month of April saw five Wildcats hit the portal. Zyanna Walker, who started all 36 games last season, entered the portal April 4.
Here is the complete list of Wildcat's in the portal as reported by On 3 Sports, and the date that it was reported that they entered: Eliza Maupin (March 31), Brylee Glenn (April 2), Zyanna Walker (April 4), Finley Ohnstad (April 4), Sanchez (April 8) and Lester (April 8).
Taking a look at all the players who started games for the Wildcats last season, here is how things shake out: Ayoka Lee (Out of Eligibility), Serena Sundell (Out of Eligibility), Temira Poindexter (Out of Eligibility), Jaelyn Glenn (Out of Eligibility), Walker (Transfer Portal), Kennedy Taylor (Out of Eligibility), and Maupin (Transfer Portal). In total, nine of the 10 Wildcats that saw the floor last year are either out of eligibility or in the transfer portal.
The Wildcats were able to sign a top 10 recruiting class, adding Jordan Speiser, Aniya Foy, and Gina Garcia Safont, as well as small forward Brandie Harrod. Those four players, as well as the addition of White will join the only returning Wildcat that saw minutes last year, Taryn Sides.
