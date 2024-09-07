Two Big Defensive Plays Help Kansas State Hang On For 34-27 Victory Against Tulane
For years, Kansas State has been known for scoring touchdowns or making plays outside of offense.
That once again was the case Saturday.
Linebacker Jack Fabris returned a fumble 60 yards for the go-ahead score and VJ Payne had a late interception in a 34-27 victory against Tulane in New Orleans. The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point, first-half deficit to avoid a second loss in three years to the Green Wave.
Tulane thought it had tied the game when Dontae Fleming caught a one-yard touchdown that was overturned after he was called for pass interference. Two plays later, Payne sealed it with the interception.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead when linebacker Austin Romaine sacked Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah midway through the fourth quarter. The ball was then scooped up by Fabris.
The plays helped K-State improve to 2-0 and offset a first half of struggles by the offense and defense. Quarterback Avery Johnson didn't get going until the second half. Trailing 20-13, he hit running back DJ Giddens for a 45-yard score to tie it.
After another Tulane score, the Wildcats once again rallied. This time, Johnson started a drive with consecutive passes to Keagan Johnson (33 yards) and Will Swanson (11 yards) before running back Dylan Edwards finished with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI