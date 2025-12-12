Kansas State football officially turned the page this week as new head coach Collin Klein made one of the program’s most impactful hires yet. The Wildcats announced the addition of veteran NFL personnel expert and former K-State quarterback Trey Scott as the program’s new general manager. He made a major off-field move that signals a modern, forward-looking approach in Manhattan. Bringing him back to Kansas after more than a decade spent shaping NFL rosters and negotiating major professional contracts.

Trey Scott is The Veteran Roster Architect with NFL Pedigree

Scott’s Kansas roots run deep. The Shawnee native starred at Mill Valley High School before joining Kansas State as a quarterback from 2007 to 2010. He even shared the field with Klein during Bill Snyder’s second era.

However, it is what Scott accomplished after his playing days that makes this hire so important. College football is now shaped by NIL, roster retention challenges, revenue sharing, and constant player movement. Kansas State needed someone who understands the business side at the highest level. Scott is exactly that.

As the Wildcats’ new general manager, Scott steps directly into a role that will guide the program’s roster-building blueprint. His responsibilities span roster composition, retention strategies, long-term planning, and helping the program navigate NCAA roster limits.

He is going to work closely with Klein and the coaching staff. His experience handling agent conversations, contract negotiations, and personnel valuation will be central to modern roster management.

Scott’s rise through the NFL ranks began immediately after college. In 2011, he joined the Washington Redskins as a pro personnel assistant. A year later, he landed with the Oakland Raiders, beginning a decade-long journey with the franchise. Especially the one that carried through their relocation to Las Vegas in 2020.

His steady climb from Midwest scout to higher-level personnel roles eventually earned him the title of Assistant Director of Player Personnel. While in that role, Scott oversaw major components of the Raiders’ personnel operation and positioned himself as a future NFL general manager candidate.

From NFL Front Office to Contract Strategist

In 2022, Scott made a strategic transition into the world of athlete and executive representation. He joined Rep 1 Sports to lead the coaching and executives division, negotiating contracts for college football and NFL coaches as well as front office leaders. When Excel Sports Management acquired Rep 1 in 2023, Scott stayed on and continued managing high-profile negotiations.

Few college programs have a general manager who has negotiated high-value contracts and built retention models. He even analysed market trends at such an elite level. Scott even consulted with athletic departments nationwide. He has been helping schools establish NIL structures, plan for revenue sharing, and allocate resources effectively. Now, all that expertise returns to Manhattan.

Scott graduated from Kansas State in 2010 with dual bachelor’s degrees in business management and supply chain management, plus a minor in economics. He returns with his family, his wife, Lauren, their daughter, Allie, and their son, Jack, ready to bring a decade of NFL and agency knowledge to the Wildcats.

More from Kansas State On SI