Kansas State head football coach Collin Klein is officially charting the course for the next era of Wildcat football. And the direction became even clearer on Thursday with two major staff hires. The Wildcats announced the addition of former standout Stanton Weber as the Special Teams Coordinator. They also added former quarterback Trey Scott as the program’s new general manager.

The Return of a True Wildcat in Stanton Weber

At the heart of this announcement is the return of Stanton Weber. His name resonates deeply across K-State football. Weber starred for the Wildcats as a wide receiver and special teams force from 2011 to 2015.

During that span, he helped deliver a Big 12 championship in 2012 and contributed to five straight bowl games. He is a team captain and a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Weber appeared in 46 career games before going on to earn three Kansas State degrees. That included a bachelor’s and master’s in accounting and an MBA in 2019. His family ties to the program are equally strong, as his father, Stan, played quarterback and is now the radio analyst. Meanwhile, siblings Landry and McKenzi also competed as Wildcats. Weber married his wife, Natalie, in 2022.

Weber returns to Manhattan with a coaching resume filled with rapid success. Over the past three seasons as Toledo’s Special Teams Coordinator, he became one of the most respected young coaches in the country.

He was a 2024 finalist for Special Teams Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop and was named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute. His units at Toledo blocked six punts and produced five All-MAC honorees.

A Foundation for the Future

In the 2025 season, the Rockets went 8–4 and earned a Boca Raton Bowl bid. Meanwhile, he ranked fourth nationally in blocked punts, eighth in total blocked kicks, 20th in punt-return defense, and 31st in punt returns.

His return specialists flourished as well. Trayvon Rudolph averaged 21.6 yards per return with a 96-yard touchdown, and Bryson Hammer averaged 12.3 yards per punt return, ranking sixth nationally in total yardage.

Kickoff returner Jacquez Stuart earned back-to-back All-MAC First Team honors in 2023 and 2024, leading the conference with 34.0 yards per return in 2024, including a 98-yard touchdown. Kicker Luke Pawlak also earned All-MAC Second Team honors in 2023 after going 12-of-15 on field goals.

Before Toledo, Weber spent two years at South Carolina as a special teams analyst. That's where his units climbed to No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency by ESPN in 2022. The Gamecocks led the SEC in punt-return average, produced a 100-yard kickoff return against Texas A&M, and went 11-of-11 on field goals.

Weber now takes over all special teams duties with proven success at every stop. On the other hand, the hiring of Trey Scott brings a professional. With that, some forward-thinking approach to the new general manager role. Scott is a former Wildcat quarterback from the 2010 team and arrives with 11 years of NFL player personnel experience. He and Weber will now give the Wildcats a powerful combination of homegrown pride and national-level expertise.

