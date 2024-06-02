Two Former Football Players And Two Basketball Players Highlight Kansas State 2024 Hall Of Fame Class
The names Nick Leckey and Kevin Lockett will instantly bring up memories for Kansas State football fans. The same is true for former basketball players Askia Jones and Jacob Pullen.
On Friday, K-State made sure those names will live on forever in Wildcat land. They were four of the 10 athletes and coaches who represents the 2024 K-State Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 30.
“This year's class of 10 individuals is a phenomenal group, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Kenny Lannou, Executive Associate Athletics Director for Communications and K-State Athletics Hall of Fame Chairperson.
As an offensive lineman, Leckey did not allow a sack his entire career at K-State and started 41 consecutive games. In the 2002 and 2003 seasons, Leckey earned First Team All-America honors. He was a finalist for the 2003 Rimington Trophy (nation's best center) and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in both 2002 and 2003.
Lockett, who played seven years in the NFL, excelled on the football field and in the classroom. He was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation's best wide receiver) in 1996 and was named a First Team Academic All-American in both 1995 and 1996.
All Pullen did in his four seasons at K-State was win basketball games and score points. Pullen helped the Wildcats to 95 wins and four postseason appearances (three NCAA Tournaments and one NIT), including the Elite Eight in 2010.
The school's all-time leading scorer (2,132 points), Pullen was the first three-time team captain. Pullen became the second Wildcat (joining Mike Evans) and the sixth Big 12 player to eclipse 2,000 career points.
Jones excelled playing for two of the best coaches in K-State history, Lon Kruger and Dana Altman, Jones led the Wildcats to 85 wins to go with 4 postseason appearances (2 NCAA Tournaments and 2 NITs).
He finished his career with 1,834 points, which ranks fourth all-time in school history. Jones is perhaps best known for his school-record 62-point effort vs. Fresno State in the 1994 Postseason NIT. Many of Jones's accolades from that game still stand, as he holds school records for most points in a half (45), most 3-point field goals made (14) and attempted (18).
“Each of these inductees have made a lasting impact on K-State Athletics and Kansas State University, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Manhattan this fall for a special induction weekend, Lannou said.