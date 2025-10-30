Kansas State’s Symone Sims Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
A dazzling defense was showcased by Kansas State that got them a thrilling five-set victory over in-state rival Kansas. The junior libero Symone Sims has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. This marks the first weekly honor of Sims’ collegiate career. She also becomes the second Wildcat to earn Big 12 weekly recognition this season. And if that wasn't enough, she became the first player from Kansas State to receive the defensive honor since 2023.
Symone Sim's Career Night Leads to First Big 12 Honor
Sims, a native of Frisco, Texas, put on a defensive masterclass that helped the Wildcats pull off one of their biggest wins of the year. Her leadership in the back row was key to limiting the Jayhawks’ offensive rhythm. She held them to a mere .104 hitting percentage, their lowest of the season. This defensive lockdown not only helped Kansas State snap an eight-match losing streak to their rival. However, it also delivered the Wildcats’ second Top 25 win of the year.
The junior libero finished the match with a career-high 26 digs, fueling K-State’s season-best 93 total digs, the most by any Big 12 team this season. Sims also made an impact beyond her defensive contributions. This added eight assists and two service aces in the memorable performance.
She is Just Making History and Climbing the Rankings
Sims’ 26-dig outing placed her among the program’s elite defenders. She became the ninth player in school history to record seven or more matches with 20-plus digs in a single season. Her sharp instincts and relentless energy have made her one of the conference’s top defenders. Now she ranks third in the Big 12 in digs per set (4.00) and sixth overall in total digs (264).
For Kansas State, Sims’ performance represents the heartbeat of their defensive identity. Her steady presence in the backcourt continues to set the tone for the Wildcats. The team has built a reputation this season for grinding out tough rallies and wearing down opponents.
Riding the high of their rivalry victory, the Wildcats (11-6, 4-5 Big 12) now turn their focus back to conference play. They’ll hit the road for a midweek matchup in Salt Lake City against Utah (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) before facing No. 17 BYU (17-4, 5-4 Big 12) on Halloween. With Sims leading the defense and confidence at an all-time high, Kansas State will look to carry its momentum into another crucial stretch of Big 12 competition.
