Kansas State Volleyball Extends Head Coach Jason Mansfield Through 2030

Kansas State volleyball is doubling down on continuity and ambition. K-State Athletics and head coach Jason Mansfield have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him leading the Wildcats through the 2030 season. It is a move announced by Athletics Director Gene Taylor.

Since being appointed the ninth head coach in program history on December 27, 2022, Mansfield has engineered a meaningful turnaround in Manhattan. The extension rewards a tenure that includes Kansas State’s return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

Kansas State Volleyball Trending Upward Under Jason Mansfield

Under Mansfield’s guidance, Kansas State has delivered three consecutive seasons of competitive Big 12 volleyball. They even compiled a combined overall record of 44–38 and a 28–26 mark in conference play. Mansfield is now just the fourth coach in program history to lead the Wildcats to postseason play within his first three seasons.

One defining trait of the Mansfield era has been Kansas State’s ability to rise to the moment against elite competition. The Wildcats have recorded 11 wins over nationally ranked Top 25 opponents during his tenure, including three victories over Top 10 teams. The most notable came during the 2023 season, when Kansas State swept No. 3 Texas, handing the eventual national champions their lone Big 12 loss in their final year in the conference.

Mansfield’s first season in 2023 set the foundation for the program’s resurgence. Kansas State finished 16–11 overall and 10–8 in Big 12 play, marking the program’s first 16-win season since 2016. That year also featured a program-record five wins over Top 25 opponents, signaling a higher competitive ceiling for the Wildcats.

The 2024 season brought challenges but also clear areas of growth. Kansas State posted a 10–17 overall record and finished 8–10 in conference play, placing eighth in the Big 12 standings. Defensively, however, the Wildcats excelled, leading the conference and ranking 29th nationally with 16.75 digs per set. Their total of 1,776 digs ranked third in the league.

Kansas State finished 18–10 overall with a 10–8 Big 12 record in what was rated the nation’s top conference by RPI. The Wildcats again matched the program record with five Top 25 wins. That game was highlighted by a dramatic five-set road victory over No. 14 Kansas in Lawrence that snapped an eight-match losing streak against the Jayhawks.

Looking Ahead to the 2030 Vision

During his time in Manhattan, Kansas State has produced nine All-Big 12 selections and six All-Region honores. If that wasn't enough, then they also got two All-Americans, one Big 12 All-Rookie Team selection, and the 2025 AVCA Region Player of the Year in Shaylee Myers.

Middle blocker Sydney Bolding became the program’s first-ever professional draft pick. And was also selected 11th overall by the Grand Rapids Rise in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft.

Under Mansfield, the Wildcats have earned the AVCA Academic Team Award, along with 12 Academic All-Big 12 honors and eight Academic All-District selections. Libero Mackenzie Morris added to that legacy by being named the Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2022–23 season.

