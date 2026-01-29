Kansas State Volleyball Launches Spring Schedule After NCAA Tournament Run

MANHATTAN, Kan. — After a season that added another proud chapter to the program’s history, Kansas State volleyball is back on the court.

Coming off its 19th overall NCAA Tournament appearance, the Wildcats are officially underway with a spring schedule. This time, they built to carry that postseason momentum into the future.

Kansas State's Volleyball Spring Season Sets the Tone for the Future

The spring slate gives the Wildcats a chance to test the roster and evaluate how new and returning players fit together in live action. Rather than focusing solely on practice reps, Kansas State is embracing road matches and multi-team events.

Spring schedule is set 🏐 pic.twitter.com/kHU0qHoWJR — K-State Volleyball (@KStateVB) January 28, 2026

Wildcat fans will have several chances to see the team up close this spring, all inside Morgan Family Arena.

The spring season begins on Thursday, March 12, with a Purple vs. White Scrimmage scheduled for 6 p.m. This intrasquad matchup offers the first public look at the current roster and the early progress made since the NCAA Tournament run.

The spring calendar wraps up on Saturday, May 2, with another Purple vs. White Scrimmage followed by the annual Alumni Game. That finale is set for a 1 p.m. start and blends current Wildcats with familiar faces from the program’s past.

Kansas State will also step outside Manhattan to measure itself against outside competition. On March 28, the Wildcats travel to Wichita for a matchup against Oklahoma at the Shockwave Volleyball Club, with first serve set for 1 p.m.

The team then returns home briefly on April 18 to face Omaha at Morgan Family Arena in a 1 p.m. match. There, they will be offering another opportunity for fans to support the Wildcats before the schedule shifts back to the road.

Roster Continuity Meets New Talent

A key highlight of the spring schedule comes on Saturday, April 11, when Kansas State heads to Kansas City for the BIG Spring Tournament at UMKC. The event features a strong field that includes Creighton, Missouri, Missouri State, Tulsa, Rockhurst, and Wichita State. Competing in this environment allows the Wildcats to experience a condensed, high level setting similar to NCAA Tournament play.

The spring schedule continues on April 25 with the Spring College Showcase at the Nebraska Premiere Volleyball Club in Gretna, Nebraska. Another multi team format, the showcase adds depth and variety to the Wildcats’ competitive slate.

Kansas State enters the spring with nine returners from last fall’s NCAA Tournament roster, along with one redshirt from the 2025 season. That continuity is paired with six early arriving newcomers who joined the program this semester.

Transfers Fuka Sekita and Camdyn Stucky headline the group, joined by freshmen Skylar Brady, Ellah Derrer, Addison Massey, and Reese Resmer. The spring schedule provides valuable reps for all six as they adjust to the college game and the Wildcats’ system.

This spring is about more than matches on a calendar. By combining fan-friendly home events with challenging road tests and tournament-style competition, Kansas State volleyball is building toward the future. The Wildcats are using this season to prepare for the pursuit of their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance.

