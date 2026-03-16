Printable, Downloadable Men’s March Madness Bracket With Odds for Every Matchup

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is here!

The action kicks off with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday before the best weekend of the college basketball season begins on Thursday with the first round.

Betting responsibly on March Madness is an exciting time, and one way to go about filling out your bracket is by looking at the odds for each matchup. Are any lower seeds favored? Is there an underdog getting respect from oddsmakers?

As of Monday morning, only one lower seed -- the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes -- is favored in the first round, but there are always going to be some upsets in the first weekend.

To make it even easier to pick and bet on the madness this year, the SI Betting team has created a bracket with the latest lines for each opening matchup.

Printable, Downloadable 2026 March Madness Bracket With Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

A complete 2026 March Madness bracket with the latest betting odds. | Sports Illiustrated

The Duke Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament as the favorite to win it all, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're favored by 29.5 points in the first round against Siena. There are some interesting upset spots based on the opening odds, including No. 10 Santa Clara (4.5-point underdog), No. 12 Akron (7.5-point underdog) and No. 11 VCU (2.5-point underdog).

The SI Betting team has you covered all tournament long with the odds for every team to win it all, and we'll have game previews, prop picks, upset picks and more through the entire tournament.

After all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, will we see a similar outcome this year? Whether you get your bracket correct or not, you can always earn some wins betting on individual games throughout the tournament.

Best of luck with your bracket and betting expeditions this March!

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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