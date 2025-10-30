Kansas State Volleyball Takes Down Utah in Four Sets Wednesday Night
Ava LeGrand and Shaylee Myers powered Kansas State volleyball to a landmark win Wednesday night. The athletes and the team defeated Utah 3-1 at the Huntsman Center. The Wildcats came out on top by set scores of 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, and 25-23, improving to 12-6 overall and 5-5 in Big 12 play.
LeGrand and Myers Power Wildcats Past Utah
The victory was more than just another conference win and marked K-State’s first triumph over Utah in program history. Senior setter Ava LeGrand recorded her 10th double-double of the season, leading the charge with 48 assists and 11 digs. The Papillion, Nebraska, native has now notched a double-double in nine of the last 11 matches.
On the outside, senior Shaylee Myers was simply unstoppable. The Lincoln native put up a career-defining performance with 23 kills. She made herself the eighth player in school history and only the third in the rally-scoring era to post eight or more 20-kill matches in a single season. Myers also contributed 15 digs, earning her third double-double of the year.
The Coach's Praise and Perspective
Head Coach Jason Mansfield couldn’t have been prouder of his squad after the gritty road win. “Anytime you can get a win in this conference it's special, especially on the road. Really proud of how the girls responded after Aniya [Clinton] went down in the first set. Shaylee really stepped up offensively and I thought our team defense was exceptional tonight led by Symone [Sims]. Ava ran a really good offense tonight getting more people involved, we really were more balanced in lots of ways and that's big for us,” Mansfield said.
K-State wasted no time setting the tone in Set 1, jumping ahead 9-2 behind a 6-0 run and closing strong for a 25-16 win. The Wildcats hit a sizzling .571 with just one error and 13 kills, six from Myers. Set 2 followed a similar rhythm, with K-State fending off a late Utah rally to win 25-21 behind another balanced offensive push. Utah stole set 3, edging K-State 26-24 after 10 ties and three lead changes.
But in the decisive fourth set, K-State held off a furious Utah comeback attempt, clinching the match 25-23 on a final kill by Jordyn Williams. The Wildcats hit .275 overall with 59 kills and just 18 errors, as seven players contributed to the attack.
Though Utah led 7-5 in blocks, K-State’s relentless back-row defense proved decisive with a 72-59 edge in digs. The Wildcats’ balance down the stretch sealed their first-ever win over Utah, trimming the all-time series to 2-1.
K-State wraps up its Utah road trip Friday night against No. 17 BYU (17-5, 5-5 Big 12) at Smith Fieldhouse. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Provo as the Wildcats look to build on their historic win and climb further up the Big 12 standings.
