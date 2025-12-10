Kansas State Volleyball's Ava LeGrand Joins Senior Shaylee Myers on New Accolade

The Kansas State Volleyball program is celebrating a monumental achievement. The team solidified its place among the Big 12 elite, with multiple players receiving major regional honors. The Wildcats have now accumulated 43 AVCA All-Region selections in their 52-year history. And with six of those honors coming under third-year head coach Jason Mansfield. This year, K-State was proudly one of six Big 12 programs to land multiple players on the All-Region teams.

Ava LeGrand’s Breakout as an Elite Setter

Leading the charge was senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers. She became the first K-State player in history to be crowned the AVCA Region Player of the Year. The athlete is also the only Big 12 athlete to earn this distinction across all regions. Joining her on the All-Central Region First Team is senior setter Ava LeGrand.

LeGrand also earned her first-ever AVCA All-Region recognition after a breakout season. Notably, across the regions, BYU's Suli Davis was also recognised as the West Region Freshman of the Year.

Myers, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, capped off a historic senior campaign by rewriting the K-State record book. Joining Myers in the regional spotlight, Ava LeGrand earned First Team honors after a dominant season running the Wildcats' offense.

The Papillion, Nebraska, native delivered career highs across nearly every statistical category in 2024. She totalled 1,063 assists, 337 digs, 87 kills, 78 blocks, and a team-high 32 service aces.

Her 10.15 assists per set ranked third in the Big 12 and 37th nationally. Like Myers, LeGrand also achieved a major career milestone during the NCAA Tournament opener against USD. With that, she also surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for the first time in her career.

Demonstrating her all-around impact, she posted a team-leading 17 double-doubles. She became only the ninth player in program history to reach that mark in a single season. She concludes her Wildcat career with 1,333 assists, 473 digs, 96 kills, 39 aces, and 93 total blocks.

Let's Now Talk About The Program Trajectory and Postseason Play

K-State finished the season with an 18-10 overall record (10-8 in Big 12 play), earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. And that's a program’s 19th all-time appearance and first under Coach Mansfield. Their tournament run concluded in the second round after falling to No. 1 Nebraska, marking the program’s 12th second-round appearance.

LeGrand’s success is built on consistent progression and academic dedication. A business major, she earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and was named to the First Team in 2023. Her on-court journey saw her grow from a freshman who played in 19 sets (113 assists) to a breakout senior leader. In her junior year (2024), she was still second on the team with 141 assists and notched her first three career double-doubles.

Before college, LeGrand was a star at Papillion-La Vista South High School in Nebraska. That's where she helped lead the Titans to an undefeated 40-0 championship season in 2021. She finished her prep career with 2,524 assists and 1,350 digs, earning All-American recognition.

