After Standout Year Kansas State Volleyball is in NCAA Tournament
The K-State volleyball program is stepping back into the national spotlight. They are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. This year’s at-large bid marks a major milestone for the Wildcats. It signals the program’s renewed competitive edge under second-year head coach Jason Mansfield. With this selection, the Wildcats officially notch their 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Kansas State Volleyball's First-Round Test Against San Diego
The moment became official during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show on ESPN. That's where K-State learnt its place in the challenging 64-team national bracket. The Wildcats now prepare for a postseason road trip to Lincoln, Nebraska. They are ready to compete on one of college volleyball’s most storied stages at the Bob Devaney Sports Center inside John Cook Arena.
K-State begins its tournament journey with a first-round matchup against the San Diego Toreros on Friday, December 5, at 4:30 p.m. The Toreros boast a dominant 25-4 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 march through the West Coast Conference. This also makes them one of the most formidable mid-major programs in the field.
On the other side of the net, K-State arrives at the postseason with a 17-9 overall record. This includes a competitive 10-8 finish in the Big 12. Battling through one of the toughest conferences in the country, the Wildcats emerged in a four-way tie for sixth place. Their resume reflects a season of resilience, grit, and steady execution. In short, these qualities position them well for tournament play.
Let's Look Over The Historical Strength and Postseason Goals
K-State’s volleyball history includes an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 15-18 and three notable trips to the Sweet 16. This year’s appearance is the program’s first since 2021. But more importantly, the first under Coach Mansfield, who has been steadily shaping the team into a consistent postseason contender.
Earning an at-large bid out of the Big 12 is an accomplishment that speaks directly to the team’s growth. It affirms the Wildcats’ trajectory under Mansfield and highlights their ability to compete with the nation’s elite programs throughout the season. With a balanced lineup and improved depth, K-State enters this tournament not just happy to be back but determined to make noise.
Should the Wildcats defeat San Diego, they would advance to the second round on Saturday, December 6, where they would face the winner of the other match in the Lincoln sub-regional.
What’s at Stake for the Wildcats
The matchup against the WCC champion Toreros presents a meaningful test. K-State’s demanding Big 12 schedule has prepared them for high-pressure moments. And that experience could prove valuable when facing a San Diego squad that controlled their conference with authority. For the Wildcats, the opportunity is clear: win the opening round and build the foundation for a deeper postseason push.
The atmosphere in Lincoln will be charged, and the Wildcats are eager to seize the moment. With momentum building under Coach Mansfield, K-State enters the NCAA Tournament with a chance to extend its season.
