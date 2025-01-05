What Can New Kansas State RB Add To The Team?
Kansas State sophomore running back Dylan Edwards is anticipated to be the starter after the departure of DJ Giddens.
Still, they need depth behind him and redshirt freshman Joe Jackson. Luckily, they added former Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. to boost their core.
Ervin compiled 455 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, and five touchdowns during his four seasons with the Cornhuskers. Despite playing in eight games, he had just 41 rushing yards and two touchdowns most recently. Ervin never really saw consistent production or playing time because of injury. He had season-enders in 2023 and 2021, the highest-producing year of his collegiate career.
Still, Ervin's powerful running style could help complement Jackson and Edwards as the speed options in the backfield. He averages 4.2 yards/carry in his career.
"I think Gabe has really kind of shown progress with the injury and all those things from last year and really getting his burst back the first four weeks of the season," Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel said about Ervin in October. "He's shown his burst, he's shown it. The last two weeks of practice, he's really been getting back to his old self. So when his name is called, he'll be ready."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.