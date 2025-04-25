Shedeur Sanders Slight Could Impact NFL Draft Prospects Like Will Howard
Many heard their name in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday night.
Shedeur Sanders was not one of them. Sanders was projected from being a sure-fire first-round pick to possibly falling outside the second round.
ESPN's Field Yates explained why the former Colorado quarterback was not selected early and what it implies for prospects like Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Will Howard (Ohio State).
"There were five quarterbacks that I believed were gonna have a real chance to go in the first 40 picks, with Cam Ward being the only slam dunk," Yates said on SportsCenter Thursday night. "The Saints pick at 40, but once the Steelers didn't pick a quarterback at No. 21, we're talking about four remaining quarterbacks with really only three teams that you felt like were strong bets to take one early in the draft. I think we're at the point where it feels like one of these remaining quarterbacks won't have a seat available early in the process."
In summary, there aren't many quarterback-needy teams in the Draft this season. Aside from the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers, no organization desperately desires a signal-caller.
After his national championship run, Howard was ranked among the top five quarterback prospects. He was slotted to be picked around the fourth round, and should still be selected around that time.
The question is which team? Howard was anticipated to be selected later, but Shedeur's fall like this may push him back further than expected. Teams won't exactly be all in on prospects they feel can't immediately impact the franchise.
We'll see where the former Kansas State product and his peers end up. The NFL Draft continues Friday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.