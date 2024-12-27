What Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Had To Say After Rate Bowl Victory
The Kansas State finished the season with a 44-41 victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl Thursday in Phoenix.
Here's what Wildcats coach Chris Klieman had to say in the postgame interview on ESPN:
On the win: "Great resolve for starters. Great leadership amongst the seniors. Young guys stepped up. We talked about it last night that our young players had to step up. They did. We wanted to send these seniors off the right way."
On the support of the marching band and fans: "I'm going to pause and I'm going to give a shout out to the pride, the K-State marching band. Dr. [Frank]Tracz, you're the best. Those folks drove 20 hours to get here and cheer these guys on. We can't thank you enough."
On running backs Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson: "It's what our team is, it's what our defense is. It's somebody different all the time that comes up and makes plays. We got down in that third quarter. We weren't playing great. All of a sudden you get one stop and all of sudden we get some momentum going. And the crowd, which was all purple. All the crowd was purple today. I knew that our running backs had to show up and play really well. I know Dylan gets the award, but Joe Jackson where you at? Phenomenal job by Joe Jackson and phenomenal job Dylan. Those two had to carry the lion share. And the O-line and wideouts blocked their tails off."
