What Will Kansas State's Football Staff Look Like Next Season?
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman announced new titles to the football team for 2025.
- Nate Kaczor - SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR & SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO HEAD COACH
- Matt Kardulis - ASSISTANT SAFETIES COACH
- Sean Maguire - ASSISTANT QUARTERBACKS COACH
- David Orloff - OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH
"Each of these coaches provides tremendous value to our staff, and we have been fortunate to add a secondary assistant at numerous positions," Klieman said. "They provide great support not only on the field, but they serve important functions in recruiting as well."
K-STATE FORWARD STILL BELIEVES IN NCAA TOURNAMENT CHANCES
Kansas State's postseason aspirations took a massive hit with it's Sunday loss to Arizona State.
Still, the team's faith and optimism have remained unchanged all season, which didn't alter after the latest defeat. Wildcats forward David N'Guessan believes the team still has a chance to compete on college basketball's biggest stages. Like coach Jerome Tang, N'Guessan says Kansas State needs to have short-term memory loss and take things "one game at a time."
"We started off really slow, then we go on such a hot streak, to now losing three in a row again," N'Guessan said. "All you can think about is the next game and finishing out the season strong. I still think we've got a really good team that can make a run late. But it starts with the next game against UCF. One game at a time, and then make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament."
