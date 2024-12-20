Where Could We Expect Former K-State Running Back DJ Giddens To End Up?
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens elected to forego his senior year and declare for the NFL Draft. During his three years, Giddens compiled 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 58 receptions, 679 yards, and four touchdowns through the air.
So, where to next for the K-State record holder? He is projected to be selected on the second day and looks to be a mid-second-round pick. Here are a few teams that could utilize Giddens in the draft:
1. Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has proven his worth as Dallas' RB1 with 880 rushing yards, including three consecutive 100-yard performances. However, Dallas ranks No. 27 across the NFL in rushing yards. They need depth behind Dowdle, as the next-highest running back is Ezekiel Elliott, with just 223 rushing yards. Giddens would provide them a complementary option to gain ground alongside Dowdle. He'd also join fellow former Wildcat Deuce Vaughn, which he learned from during his time in Manhattan.
2. Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota's heartbeat has been its defense, balanced out by solid offensive play from quarterback Sam Darnold and the rushing attack. The Vikings' run game has been middle-of-the-pact this season, with minimal production outside Aaron Jones. Even with Jones' solid season, they may move on from him next season and need to revamp their attack. Giddens could aid the Vikings either way, helping round out their next running back core or being a No. 2 option behind Jones.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Despite their strong record and recent postseason success, Kansas City lacks a game-changer at running back. Kareem Hunt has held down the fort, but he and Samaje Perine are likely gone after this season. Isiah Pacheco is serviceable, but they could use another running back for depth. Giddens could provide speed to the position and a receiver out of the backfield to fit their pass-heavy attack.
