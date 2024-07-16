Who Are The 10 Best Kansas State Players In College Football 25?
The Kansas State Wildcats have no players cracking the 90 overall mark in video game EA College Football 25, but instead, a plethora of stars in the 80s.
Despite being picked second in the preseason Big 12 media poll, the Wildcats had no players ranked in the Top 100. Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was the highest rated player from the conference at No. 3 overall with a 96 rating. Colorado receiver Travis Hunter was No. 6 (95 rating).
Here's a look at the top-10 highest rated K-State players:
1. DJ Giddens (HB) - 88 OVR
Last season, Giddens ran for 1,226 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns on 223 carries.
2. Marques Sigle (FS) - 86 OVR
Sigle wrapped up the 2023 season with 47 solo tackles, an interception, and nine passes defended.
T3. Jacob Parrish (CB) - 85 OVR
In his sophomore campaign with the Wildcats, Parrish wracked up 37 tackles and four interceptions.
T3. Dylan Edwards (HB) - 85 OVR
The newest addition to the Wildcats backfield recorded 321 yards and a touchdown with the Colorado Buffaloes last season.
T3. VJ Payne (SS) - 85 OVR
Payne concluded last year with 44 solo tackles, an interception, and three passes defended.
T3. Avery Johnson (QB) - 85 OVR
Johnson's first collegiate season ended with 479 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.
T7. Hadley Panzer (C) - 84 OVR
Panzer started in all of the Wildcats' games, playing a major role in their high rank in numerous categories.
T7. Austin Moore (ROLB) - 84 OVR
Moore wrapped up 2023 with 40 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.
9. Desmond Purnell (LOLB) - 83 OVR
Purnell tallied 34 solo tackles, .5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in his second season.
10. Easton Kilty (LT) - 82 OVR
Kilty, much like Panzer, played a crucial role in their offensive line success.
Considering these ratings tend to impact the players, it shouldn't come as a surprise if K-State plays with a chip on their shoulder.
