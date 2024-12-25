Why QB Avery Johnson Has "Unfinished Business" At Kansas State
Quarterback Avery Johnson has plenty scholarship offers when he was in high school.
For him, the choice was always Kansas State. It was the program he loved since he was a kid.
"This is home to me," Johnson said. "I think it just has to go to fan support. At Kansas State, the fans care about me. They believe in me. They really rally around guys."
Johnson, who grew up in Maize, Kan., leads the Wildcats against Rutgers Thursday in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix. It wasn't the expected postseason location for K-State because the season began with such high expectations.
The Wildcats were picked second in the Big 12 media poll and had aspirations of making the College Football Playoff. Those hopes were dashed when they lost three of their final four games. That's the motivation for Johnson. He wants to turn K-State into a title contender before his college career ends.
That process could begin by leading it to a second straight postseason victory. Last year the Wildcats defeated North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
