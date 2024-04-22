7th Inning Stretch: Treading Water (Week 11)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program had themselves another .500 week, and it was one that saw them cast aside some golden opportunities.
The Cardinals (23-16, 9-9 ACC) kicked off their week with a high-scoring loss against their arch rival in Kentucky, then followed that up by claiming a road series at Miami but failing to capture the sweep.
It was a week that followed a similar formula up to this point of the season: the offense did plenty to give themselves a chance at winning, only for the pitching and defense to hold them back. Against the Wildcats and Canes, Louisville put up 33 runs, but allowed 44 runs and committed nine errors.
Entering the final four weeks of the regular season, the Cardinals are now officially in crunch time. While a return to the ACC Tournament shouldn't be in question, getting back to the NCAA Tournament is far from assured. Considering they've been treading water since conference play started, things aren't exacly trending in the right direction.
But there is still a way from them to get into the Big Dance. Historically, an above .500 mark in ACC play has a good indicator of reaching the NCAA Tournament. However, two of their last four conference series are against top-15 opponents, including Clemson this weekend. Not to mention they will start the week against a WKU team that upset them just two weeks ago.
Louisville isn't in complete free fall mode just yet like they were in 2021 and 2023. But if we don't start to see some improvement this week against the Hilltoppers and Tigers, the path towards getting back to the postseason while only get that much harder.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains unranked in of all of the five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Gavin Kilen ranks No. 19 nationally in doubles with 16.
- J.T. Benson ranks No. 10 nationally in stolen bases with 25, and No. 12 in sacrifice flies with six.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 6:00pm vs. Western Kentucky (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:00pm vs. Clemson (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, Apr. 27 at 1:00pm vs. Clemson (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Sunday, Apr. 28 at 4:00pm vs. Clemson (ESPN2/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Head Coach (school record): Marc Rardin (62-38)
2024 Record (conference record): 29-12 (11-4)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 76-70
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF Ethan Lizama (40 GP, 40 GS): .322/.397/.507, 5 HR, 33 RBI, 11 2B, 1 3B, 13 BB, 5 SB
- UTIL Brady Browning (37 GP, 37 GS): .292/.411/.483, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 17 BB
- INF Blake Cavill (32 GP, 32 GS): .331/.448/.541, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 16 2B, 28 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Dawson Hill (8 APP, 5 GS): 1.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 25.2 IP, 22 K, 5 BB, .211 B/AVG
- RHP Jack Bennett (11 APP, 8 GS): 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53.2 IP, 55 K, 15 BB, .221 B/AVG
- RHP Mason Burns (21 APP, 0 GS): 3.37 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 40 K, 10 BB, .286 B/AVG
Clemson Tigers
Head Coach (school record): Erik Bakich (76-26)
2024 Record (conference record): 32-7 (13-5)
All-Time Series Record: Clemson Leads 20-14
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Blake Wright (32 GP, 32 GS): .314/.351/.650, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 5 2B, 1 3B, 8 BB
- INF Jacob Hinderleider (31 GP, 30 GS): .330/.420/.607, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 8 2B, 1 3B, 13 BB, 7 SB
- OF Cam Cannarella (30 GP, 30 GS): .331/.414/.543, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 9 2B, 17 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Aidan Knaak (8 APP, 8 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45.1 IP, 57 K, 14 BB, .218 B/AVG
- LHP Tristan Smith (5 APP, 5 GS): 2.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 24.2 IP, 36 K, 11 BB, .179 B/AVG
- RHP Billy Barlow (7 APP, 7 GS): 3.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 29 K, 11 BB, .256 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
Hitting:
Pitching:
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
