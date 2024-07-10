JUCO RHP Eli Hoyt Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has landed another addition from out of the transfer portal, this time at an area of need.
Eli Hoyt, a right-handed pitcher in the JUCO ranks with Madison College, announced early Wednesday morning that he has committed to the Cardinals.
After having to have Tommy John surgery just two games into his sophomore season at Madison, the 6-foot, 195-pound righty was able to pitch in the second half of this past season. In eight games and six starts, Hoyt posted a 3.52 ERA across 23.0 innings, while having a 26/12 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He helped the WolfPack earn a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Following the end of the 2024 season, Hoyt has carried his late season momentum into the Northwoods League. In 13.0 innings over eight relief appearances so far for the Madison Mallards, he has allowed just one hit and zero earned runs, striking out 25 while only walking six.
The Waukesha, Wisc. native burst onto the JUCO scene as a true freshman in 2022. Making 10 appearances with seven starts, he finished with just a 1.40 ERA over 45.0 innings, striking out 53 with only 23 walks in the process. He was a key factor in Madison finishing as the runner-up in the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players, but have hit the portal hard so far this offseason. Hoyt is now Louisville's ninth portal pickup, with more likely on the way.
(Photo of Eli Hoyt via Madison College Athletics)
