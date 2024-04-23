Fast Start Fuels Run-Rule Victory in Louisville's Rematch vs. Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Western Kentucky for a midweek rematch, the Louisville baseball program used a historically fast start to lay waste to their regional rival, capturing a 16-5 seven-inning run-rule win on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
With the victory, the Cardinals (24-16) are able to avenge their 3-2 extra innings loss to the Hilltoppers (29-13) down in Bowling Green back on Apr. 9. It also snaps a two-game losing streak in midweek matchups.
Gavin Kilen (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) tied a career-high in RBI and had his first career grand slam, Eddie King Jr. (3-3, HR, 2 HR) had a three-hit day, plus Dylan Hoy (2-3, 3 RBI, 2 BB) and Zion Rose (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) joined Kilen and King in driving in multiple runs. Eight of Louisville's nine starters collected a base hit, with six of them collecting multiple hits.
Western Kentucky might have struck first with by stealing home off of starter Justin West (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 H, 1 ER) in the opening frame, but Louisville responded immediately with a monstrous bottom of the first. The Cardinals scored a whopping 13 runs in this inning, setting a new program record for most runs in a single inning.
Louisville sent 18 batters to the plate in the first, and plated seven runs plus batted through the order before recording a single out. They collected 11 hits and three home runs, one of which was a grand slam from Kilen. It was Louisville's first three-homer inning since also doing the same in the sixth inning against Akron on Mar. 5, 2022.
But then following the thunderous first inning, Louisville's offense went stone cold through the middle innings. Over the next four innings at bat, the Cardinals collected just three base hits and two walks.
While the bullpen did bend some, they did not break and prevented WKU from mounting a full-blown comeback effort.
Carson Liggett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) gave up an RBI double and a two-run homer in the third, but then Colton Hartman (2.0 IP, 2 K) came in and pitched two perfect relief innings. Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) allowed an RBI single in the sixth and loaded the bases with one out, but Kayden Campbell (0.2 IP, 2 K) came in and was able to strand the bases.
Louisville's hitters finally broke out of their slump in the sixth to put the game into run-rule range, with Hoy hitting a two-run single and Lucas Moore (1-1, RBI, 2B) collecting an RBI double. In the top of the seventh, Parker Detmers (1.0 IP, 1 K) went out to close the game, and twirled a scoreless frame to secure the win.
Next up for Louisville, host a three-game weekend series against No. 4 Clemson. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Brandon Anderson: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
