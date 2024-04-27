Louisville Mounts Late Rally to Even Series vs. Clemson
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville baseball team reversed its fortune and rallied for a 7-6 victory over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
One day after giving away a late lead, Louisville (25-17, 10-10 ACC) scored five runs in the latter innings to secure the come-from-behind win.
Clemson (33-9, 14-6) scored an unearned run in the first to jump in front.
Louisville answered back in the third with some fundamental baseball. JT Benson led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a Dylan Hoy sacrifice bunt and scored on Zion Rose’s groundball to tie the game at one.
The game wouldn’t remain tied long as the Tigers plated three runs in the fourth to lead 4-1.
Isaac Humphrey singled home Rose in the fifth, but Clemson responded with a solo homer in the sixth that stretched the margin back to three.
Louisville’s rally started in the seventh. Hoy launched a leadoff homer to right and Eddie King Jr. knotted the game up at five apiece with a two-run shot to left-center.
After keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard in the eighth, the Cardinals went back to work at the plate. Ryan McCoy drew a leadoff walk and was pinch run for by Lucas Moore. Alex Alicea laid down a sacrifice bunt and Moore never stopped running, advancing to third. In an attempt to throw him out, Clemson threw the ball away at third and Moore came home to give Louisville its first lead of the day.
Benson followed by hammering the first pitch he saw onto the berm to double the lead.
Kaleb Corbett came on in the ninth and allowed a solo homer with two outs but he slammed the door shut for his first save of the season.
Parker Detmers (2-1) earned the win after his excellent work out of the bullpen. The right-hander pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of Evan Webster. Webster allowed four earned over 5.1 innings.
Eight of nine Louisville starters recorded a hit with Benson, Rose and Humphrey notching multi-hit games.
Louisville and Clemson wrap up the series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
