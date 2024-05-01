Louisville Claims Midweek Victory Over Northern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Northern Kentucky in a midweek matchup to cap off the month of April, the Louisville baseball program was able to rebound from their series loss to Clemson this past weekend, winning 11-7 on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The Cardinals (26-18) are now 6-0 against the Norse (25-19) since the series between the two resumed in 2017, and are 17-7 overall.
Zion Rose (2-3, 3 RBI, 2 3B, BB) and Gavin Kilen (1-3, 3 RBI, HR, BB, SF) both had strong days at the plate, which each driving in three runs. Rose also became the first Louisville player with two triples in a game since J.T. Benson did it on Mar. 12, 2023 vs. Dayton.
Kilen and Eddie King Jr. (1-3, HR, BB) both launched home runs against the Norse as well, and Dylan Hoy (2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 BB) got on base four times.
Louisville set the tone early in the evening. Colton Hartman (1.0 IP, 1 K) tosses a perfect opening frame, then Kilen collected a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. Northern Kentucky responded a couple innings later, launching a pair of solo home run off of Justin West (2.0 IP, 4 K, 3 H, 2 ER) in the third to jump in front.
The Norse lead didn't last very long, with the Cardinals putting up a three-spot in the bottom of the third. Rose struck a two-run triple, Kilen launched a 402-foot, two-run home run, then King went back-to-back with a 388-foot solo homer.
NKU cut into UofL's lead in the fourth, blasting solo and two-run home runs off of Kaleb Corbett (2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER). In the bottom of the frame, Rose got some of those runs back by striking another RBI triple, while also scoring on a throwing error.
Matt Klein (0-3, RBI, SF) collected a sacrifice fly in the fifth to push Louisville's lead back up to four runs, but Northern Kentucky kept pressing. They took advantage of a dropped fly ball in the sixth to bring in a run, then forced Kayden Campbell (0.0 IP, 2 BB, HBP) out early in the seventh after he loaded the bases with no out.
Incredibly, Tucker Biven (1.0 IP, 2 K) was inserted in relief of Campbell, and was able to get Louisville out of the jam without allowing any runs. The Cardinals immediately took advantage by putting up a pair of runs the bottom of the frame.
A pinch-hitting Brandon Anderson (1-1, RBI) - who made his first appearance since Mar. 22 - hit an RBI single, then Hoy executed a perfect squeeze play bunt for an RBI single.
Closing out the game, Patrick Forbes (1.0 IP, 2 K) came a batter short of striking out the side in the eighth. A run came in during the ninth courtesy of a fielding error, but that was the only run that NKU scratched across in Josh Klug's (1.0 IP, 1 BB) collegiate debut.
Next up for Louisville, they'll kick off a seven-game road trip with a weekend series at Boston College. First pitch of game one is slated for Thursday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter