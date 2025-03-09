Louisville Run-Rules UIC to Clinch Series
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team needed just seven innings for a 13-3 victory over UIC on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (11-2) improved to 9-1 at home this spring, scoring in double figures for the fifth time during that stretch.
UIC (2-12) scored single runs in the first and second innings and held a 2-1 lead in the middle of the third.
However, the Cardinals offense took advantage of erratic pitching over the next two frames to plate nine runs and take control of the game.
Louisville sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, taking six walks and a hit by pitch to put four on the board. Jake Munroe, Tague Davis, Garret Pike and Kamau Neighbors all picked up RBIs without the Cardinals getting a hit.
In the fourth, it was the bats that did the damage. Zion Rose doubled with one out and was brought home on a run-scoring single from Munroe. Davis followed with a ringing double into the right-center gap to score Munroe. Pike then sent his second home run of the year over the right field wall to extend the lead.
Later in the frame, Lucas Moore rolled a single into centerfield to drive in Nate Earley and cap off the five-run inning.
Parker Detmers exited the game in the second inning after getting just three outs, but Jack Brown (2-1) came out of the bullpen and covered the next four, keeping the Flames off the scoreboard for the win.
Davis was the lone Cardinal to tally multiple hits on the day, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Louisville needed just seven hits to secure the win.
Louisville will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with the final game of the series set for 1 p.m. ET.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
