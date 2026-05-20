What's Next for Louisville Baseball?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's unceremonious 2026 season is now officially in the books, wrapping up in perhaps the most poignant way it could have.

The Cardinals traveled down the Charlotte, N.C. not only in need of a strong outing in the ACC Baseball Championship, but needing to win it all if they were to even make the NCAA Tournament. Instead, they were promptly dealt a 16-6 upset loss by Pitt, even flirting with getting outright run-ruled in the late stages.

It served as the proverbial cherry on top for what was undoubtedly the single-most disappointing in Dan McDonnell's 20 years as the head coach. Coming off of a season where they not only made a College World Series appearance, but were one of the last four teams standing, Louisville generated an immense amount of hype for this season considering the talent they were bringing back.

But when the season actually started, the Cardinals just could not live up to that hype. They started at just 3-4, and while they were able to work their way back to a 15-6 mark by mid-March, UofL went just 15-21 the rest of the way. Finishing at only 30-27 overall and 13-17 in ACC play, Louisville wound up winning their second fewest overall and conference games in the McDonnell era. And this was a team that was preseason No. 8 by D1Baseball.

Considering Louisville has now missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the six years since the COVID season in 2020, the program faces a critical offseason on a number of fronts. So... what comes next?

When it comes to the players, there is a lot to get done on the roster construction front. While standout third baseman Bayram Hot and Friday night starting pitching Wyatt Danilowicz are exhausting their collegiate eligibility, Louisville is only losing five players to graduation.

But then you have to take into account the MLB Draft, which has a notable Louisville presence on a yearly basis - this year's included. Star outfielders Lucas Moore and Zion Rose are just juniors, but both are likely to be high draft selections when the draft rolls around. Rose was recently tabbed as the No. 39 prospect in this year's draft class by ESPN, while Moore - despite a down junior season - is still regarded as a day two pick.

Theoretically, both could come back for their senior seasons. But Moore and Rose have long indicated that their intent is to sign with whichever team drafts them and get their professional career started.

Then, of course, there's the transfer portal. Given how this season panned out, it wouldn't come as a suprise to see a handful of guys opt to continue their careers elsewhere.

The elephant in the room here is superstar first baseman Tague Davis. The ACC Player of the Year and presumptive favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award, Davis has been the subject of rampant tampering efforts to try and get him in the transfer portal.

However, it *sounds* like Davis might not be going anywhere.

"It's not normal, but I guess it's a part of the game now," Davis told WHAS11's Sarandon Raboin earlier this month. "I feel like there's been a lack of development on the college baseball scene. It's always 'paychecks, paychecks.' There's just not really a love for the game anymore on the schedule, it's kinda just a bunch of free agency.

"That's why I chose here. I love it here. I know guys develop into the real goal, and that's the MLB. Understanding that as a freshman, and now as a sophomore, I feel like my mind space is good, and I just can really focus on enjoying the game."

There will inevitably be some players on the roster that enter the portal. While you never want to rubber stamp Davis as a lock to stay put, it sounds like he will not be one of them.

Roster construction and player retention will be the first order of business for the staff now that the offseason is here. However, before that, the *actual* first order of business is determining if there is going to be a staff shakeup or not. Considering UofL has now missed the Big Dance more times than not since 2020, simply maintaining the status quo is not good enough, and tough decisions likely need to be made.

The single-biggest question for Louisville this offseason is if McDonnell will finally opt to move on from pitching coach Roger Williams. During the Cardinals' peak of power in the mid-2010's pitching was UofL's identity, and was primarily powered them to their first five CWS appearances.

But as fans know, since COVID, Louisville's pitching has taken an absolute nose dive - and this season was no different. They entered this year's ACC Baseball Championship with the 215th-ranked ERA in Division I at 6.65, and after getting shellacked by Pitt, that figure has ballooned to 6.81 - which is the worst mark in the McDonnell era.

Even last season, while pitching was the reason why Louisville was able to make a surprise run to Omaha, they still finished with an ERA on 5.39 - which ranked 97th in the nation. The year before that in 2024 was the previous worst pitching season under McDonnell, posting an ERA of 6.50 that ranked 190th in D1.

But whether or not McDonnell will actually move on from Williams is another story. He's been Coach Mac's right-hand man since he was first hired by UofL in 2007, and has stood by him even in the midst of their pitching taking a massive step back over the last hafl-decade. In fact, this loyalty puts us almost to the point where it's more likely McDonnell will get fired than Williams.

Key word: almost. Sources have indicated to Louisville Cardinals On SI over the last few weeks that some sort of offseason shakeup on McDonnell's coaching staff is likely. Specific names of coaches who could be let go were not given, and it's not a guarantee that Louisville and Williams specifically will part ways, but it has been trending behind the scenes that McDonnell will not have the same coaching staff for 2027.

Right now, there a lot of questions are surrounding the program right now - both in the short-term focus and the long-term direction. But over the next few days and weeks, a lot of the questions will start to be answered.

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(Photo via Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)