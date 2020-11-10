Louisville's 2020-21 ACC Conference Schedule Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. - With the upcoming college basketball season just 15 days away, the Louisville Cardinals have finally learned their full conference schedule.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule on Tuesday morning, the second time in league history where they will play a 20-game conference slate.

“Although it’s been a long time coming, we sure look forward to a competitive schedule as usual,” head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “I give a lot of credit to (assistant coach) Dino Gaudio, who worked the phones like an operator putting together our-nonconference schedule. The ACC schedule is always a challenge no matter how they put the games together. We’re looking forward to November 25th!”

The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 16, when the NC State Wolfpack comes to the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville's next game against the Pitt Panthers on Dec. 22 will be the Cards' first road conference game of the season.

Louisville will face Pitt, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse & Virginia twice this season. Seven of the mid-week games are still to be decided between a Tuesday or Wednesday, and game times & television designations will come later.

Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2020-21 ACC Schedule:

Dec. 16, 2020: NC State

Dec. 22, 2020: at Pitt

Jan. 2, 2021: at Boston College

Jan. 5/6, 2021: Virginia Tech

Jan. 9, 2021: Georgia Tech

Jan. 12/13, 2021: at Wake Forest

Jan. 16, 2021: at Miami

Jan. 18, 2021: No. 21 Florida State

Jan. 23, 2021: No. 9 Duke

Jan. 30, 2021: Boston College

Feb, 2/3, 2021: at Syracuse

Feb. 6, 2021: at No. 4 Virginia

Feb. 9/10, 2021: Pitt

Feb. 13, 2021: at Virginia Tech

Feb. 16/17, 2021: Syracuse

Feb. 20, 2021: at No. 16 North Carolina

Feb. 23/24, 2021: Notre Dame

Feb. 27, 2021: at No. 9 Duke

Mar. 2/3, 2021: at Clemson

Mar. 6, 2021: No. 4 Virginia

