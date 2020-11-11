Louisville Women's Basketball Signs 2021 Prospects Sydni Schetnan & Payton Verhulst

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz and his staff announced on Wednesday that they have signed Sydni Schetnan and Payton Verhulst to their 2021 class.



Schetnan, a 6-foot-5 post player from Sioux Falls, S.D., and Verhulst, a 6-foot-1 guard from De Soto, Kan., have signed National Letters of Intent with the Louisville women's basketball program.



"We are extremely excited to announce that Sydni and Payton will be a part of our 2021 signing class," said Walz. "Once again, we traveled wherever necessary to find players that are a fit for our program. I can't wait for our fans to get a chance to watch them play."



Since taking over in 2007, Walz and his staff have signed 14 McDonald's All-Americans – with this year's honorees yet to be announced.



Payton Verhulst, 6-1, Guard, De Soto, Kan. (Bishop Miege)



Payton Verhulst is a five-star prospect and is ranked as high as No. 8 overall by PASS and No. 9 by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. espnW Hoop Gurlz ranked her No. 12 overall and as the fourth best guard. Prospect Nation listed her as the 10th best player and fifth best guard.



She was named the 2020 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a Naismith Trophy All-American. She was named First Team All-state following her freshman, sophomore and junior campaigns.



As a junior, she started every game and averaged 17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game while leading Bishop Miege to a 21-2 overall record.



During her freshman and sophomore seasons, she helped lead Bishop Miege to a combined 48-1 record, winning the state title as a sophomore and reaching the state title game as a freshman. She averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks as a sophomore, and 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks as a freshman.



Verhulst has an impressive international resume, as well. She was named 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship MVP after leading the team to a 6-0 record and a gold medal in Puerto Aysen, Chile. She started all six games and averaged 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.



She also participated in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Her Blue Star 30 Stars team finished in fourth place with a 5-2 record. She also took part in trials for the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team.



She comes from a basketball family as her sister is currently a freshman at Central Florida. Her father David Verhulst played basketball at Rockhurst University and her mother Robin (Baker) Verhulst played at Duke.



What they are saying about Payton Verhulst



"Payton has the ability to outthink, outperform and outhustle her opponents. She can score in a variety of ways, is dedicated to her craft and has a championship pedigree. We can't wait to add her to our mix." – Jeff Walz, Louisville Head Coach



"A skilled guard that brings size to the Louisville backcourt. Over the duration of her high school career, Verhulst has done nothing but get better. A fundamental guard with a sweet jumper and range. She is battle tested on the international stage." – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report



"Payton will fit in the Louisville system perfectly. She has great size and scores in a variety of ways. She shoots the 3-pointer very well. She understands the game. Teams will have to guard her on the perimeter, which will open up the floor. She has been one of the top players in the country for years." – Harry Elifson, Preferred Athlete Scouting Service



"Payton is an extraordinary leader on and off the floor. Her work ethic, determination, and competitive drive, along with her God-given talent make her an incredible player. She is the most talented player to ever come through Bishop Miege. Her knowledge of the game is beyond her age and she is an incredible teammate. Payton is also a fantastic student, teachers think the world of her, and she is involved in various activities and community service projects. Payton has represented Bishop Miege and our community on the world stage while playing on the USA U16 National team. Card Nation is getting a phenomenal player, but an even better young lady." – Jeff English, assistant coach at Bishop Miege



Sydni Schetnan, 6-5, Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)



Sydni Schetnan is ranked as No. 69 prospect by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and No. 101 by PASS. She is ranked as a three-star prospect and the 10th best post player by espnW Hoop Gurlz. She is listed as a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation and the 11th best post player.



She earned First Team Class AA All-State honors in 2020 after averaging 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the floor. She blocked an impressive 75 shots in just 20 games, good for 3.8 blocks per game.



She helped lead Washington to a 12-8 record and a spot in the Class AA state basketball tournament. She had 24 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist in a 65-48 win over No. 11 Mitchell in the state playoffs before the cancellation of tournament.



Schetnan comes from a super-athletic family as her father ran cross country at North Dakota and her mother played basketball at South Dakota State and then ended her career at the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls. She has a cousin that plays football at Iowa, two cousins that played volleyball at SDSU and her grandfather had a legendary career as boys basketball coach at Dakota Wesleyan that earned him a spot in the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.



She is an exceptional volleyball player and plans to play both basketball and volleyball at the University of Louisville.



What they are saying about Sydni Schetnan



"Syd brings a unique skillset to our program. She is a dual-sport athlete, which really helps her agility, footwork and timing in the post. She loves to run in transition and does not shy away from contact. She will add size and presence in the middle of the paint, which will help optimize our defensive efforts on the perimeter." – Jeff Walz, Louisville Head Coach



"A high value prospect in the front court. Nimble footwork with superior size and a skilled interior game, a contributor on both ends of the floor. Rejects shots, rebounds and initiates the fast break; mobile in up-tempo game; skilled interior game, keeps ball away from the defense, finishes plays in traffic, displays soft touch in face up game, a sleeper prospect with off-the-charts potential" – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report



"Sydni is a long insider with huge upside. She can score with her back to the basket. She has good hands and feet. Rim protector inside. Runs the floor very well. When skills catch with experience, Sydni can be a force inside for the Cardinals." – Harry Elifson, Preferred Athlete Scouting Service



"Every time she steps in the gym, she seems to get just a little bit better. She showed signs of promise during her freshman and sophomore years, but things really started to click during her junior year. Being 6-foot-5 with good hands and being able to move yourself laterally is really unique. She has also set an incredible example for our kids and community members that it is possible to be a two-sport athlete. In a day and age where specialization has become so prevalent, she has been able to commit herself to both our volleyball and basketball programs. It has also been awesome to see her grow personally. She went from being a shy and reserved girl in our hallways to a respected leader among our student body. We are extremely excited to see what Syd will accomplish at Louisville while competing against some of the best athletes in the country." – Jamie Parish, head coach at Washington High School