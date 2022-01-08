Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup at Miami Postponed

The Cardinals once again find themselves at the mercy of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - COVID-19 has come back to strike the Louisville women’s basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday night that the Cardinals’ upcoming road matchup at Miami, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9, has been postponed. The league also announced that Notre Dame’s game vs. NC State for the same day was also postponed.

The league did not specify how deep the issues with the virus run within the Cardinals, and that Louisville is adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

This is Louisville’s first run-in with COVID this season after being ravaged by it last year. Between issues within their own program and others, the Cardinals had 12 games either postponed or cancelled outright during the 2020-21 season.

The No. 2 Cardinals currently sport a 13-1 record on the season, with a 3-0 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a home matchup vs. Syracuse on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

