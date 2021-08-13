Louisville Women's Basketball Releases 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Jared Anderson - Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Friday, which is highlighted by four home games in December.



Overall, the Cardinals will face six opponents that reached postseason play a year ago, five teams that played in the NCAA Tournament and four that won 20-plus games during the shortened 2020-21 season.



Louisville will open with an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center against Union (KY) on Thursday, Nov. 4.



The Cardinals then head to Sioux Falls, S.D., to take on Arizona in The Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, Nov. 12. Last season, the Wildcats reached the NCAA Championship game, the first in program history.



The team returns home for a two-game homestand against Bellarmine on Nov. 16 and UT Martin on Nov. 18 before closing out the month of November with a three-game road stint at Washington on Nov. 20, at Cal Poly on Nov. 23 and at Colorado State on Nov. 28.



Louisville then plays four consecutive home games to open December, beginning with a contest against Michigan in the Big 10/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2.



They then host Belmont on Dec. 5, Kentucky in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 12 and Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 16.



In their final contest prior to Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Cardinals travel to Uncasville, Conn., to play UConn in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Dec. 19.



Last season, Louisville won its fourth consecutive ACC regular season title and finished with a 26-4 record. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and advanced to the Elite Eight for the sixth time in program history.



The Cardinals return six players that made starts last season including redshirt senior Kianna Smith, senior Mykasa Robinson and sophomores Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith, who were both named to the 2020-21 ACC All-Freshman Team.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter