Louisville Basketball Class of 2022 Big Board 1.0

Louisville offers are starting to pile up for Class of 2022 prospects, so let's take a look at who's currently on the board.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While head coach Chris Mack and the rest of the Louisville coaching staff have spent a majority of their recent recruiting efforts trying to attract transfers to fill the immediate holes left by departing talent, that hasn't stopped them from also looking towards the future.

As of May 11th, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 17 uncommitted Class of 2022 recruits. They have also landed a commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, and 220-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

But who else is Louisville targeting, and who currently holds a scholarship offer? Let's take a look:

*mobile users can scroll left and right on the table*

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jaden Bradley Zion Cruz Brandon Miller AJ Casey Favour Aire Tre Donaldson Rodney Rice MJ Rice Kyle Filipowski Scoota Henderson Emanuel Sharp Ty Rodgers De'Ante Green Paul McMillan IV Chance Westry Isaac Traudt Jalen Washington

Point Guard

If Louisville does go after a point guard in this class, Mack and his staff will likely focus on McMillan IV. Why? Well, not only is he a top 60 prospect according to 247Sports, but there are a ton of family connections with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Cincinnati native. His father, Paul McMillan III, played against Mack in high school, and his wife, Christi, coached his sister.

Shooting Guard

Out of the two guards that Louisville is currently in the mix for, they are in the best standing with Rodney Rice. The 6-foot-4, 185 guard was offered by Louisville early last summer, and assistant coach Mike Pegues has an advantage other schools don't, as he is from Rice's alma mater of DeMatha Catholic (MD.). As of now, it appears to be a three-horse race between Louisville, Indiana and Alabama.

Small Forward

Considering Louisville has already landed a commitment from a small forward in the class, coupled with the fact that the wing is already pretty crowded, it's highly unlikely they go after another one - though I wouldn't count it completely out. If they do, it's most likely not someone who currently has a Louisville offer. The program isn't very present on the radar for Brandon Miller and Ty Rodgers, and MJ Rice is projected to commit to NC State.

Power Forward

There is a wealth of talent at the power forward position that Louisville is currently in the mix for. The names to really keep an eye are AJ Casey, Kyle Filipowski and Jalen Washington. Louisville has been heavily involved in the recruitment for all three since last June, but their lead recruiter was Luke Murray - who was not retained after his contract expired. Casey and Washington are both consensus top 25 prospects.

Center

Up to this point, Mack must have a lot of faith in the capabilities and development of freshman Gabe Wiznitzer and signee Roosevelt Wheeler, because he has only offered one center - Favour Aire. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound big man would be a solid get, ranking as high as the No. 55 prospect in the nation by Rivals. Considering assistant coach Mike Pegues is is lead recruiter, as was the case for Wheeler and Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville has to feel like they are in a good position here.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp