Louisville Picked First in 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, Two Cards Named All-ACC
CHARLOTTE - The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Wednesday, and Louisville was selected to finish first in the conference race, according to a vote of 60 media members across the league. This marks the third time in four years that the Cardinals have been chosen as the league's preseason favorite.
Additionally, guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were each voted to the 10-person preseason All-ACC Team. Van Lith earned seven votes for Preseason ACC Player of the Year, whereas Jones earned one.
Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame and North Carolina round out the top five. The Cardinals garnered 31 first place votes, the Hokies received 17, the Wolfpack earned eight and Fighting Irish got four. VT senior center Elizabeth Kitley was tabbed as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year.
Van Lith is coming off of an extremely impactful sophomore year for the Cardinals. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard was the team's leading scorer at 14.4 points per game, while also adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was a key part of Louisville's Final Four run, opening up the NCAA Tournament with four-straight 20-point games.
Jones, a 6-foot-2 graduate transfer from Florida State, had a productive four-year career with the Seminoles. She was twice was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American and All-ACC First Team selection, and averaged 13.8 points per game as a senior. That year, she also led the team with 33 steals and was second with 30 blocks.
Louisville will tip-off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Cincinnati at the KFC Yum! Center. The complete predicted order of finish and preseason All-ACC team is listed below:
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)
Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)
Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)
Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina
Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State
Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)
Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State
Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse
Ta'Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State
(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami
(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson
Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (60 voters)
Louisville (31) - 1068
Virginia Tech (17) - 984
NC State (8) - 963
Notre Dame (4) - 942
North Carolina - 895
Miami - 674
Duke - 627
Georgia Tech - 623
Florida State - 553
Syracuse - 379
Virginia - 303
Clemson - 275
Boston College - 271
Wake Forest - 256
Pittsburgh - 187
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)
