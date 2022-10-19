Louisville Picked First in 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, Two Cards Named All-ACC

CHARLOTTE - The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Wednesday, and Louisville was selected to finish first in the conference race, according to a vote of 60 media members across the league. This marks the third time in four years that the Cardinals have been chosen as the league's preseason favorite.

Additionally, guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were each voted to the 10-person preseason All-ACC Team. Van Lith earned seven votes for Preseason ACC Player of the Year, whereas Jones earned one.

Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame and North Carolina round out the top five. The Cardinals garnered 31 first place votes, the Hokies received 17, the Wolfpack earned eight and Fighting Irish got four. VT senior center Elizabeth Kitley was tabbed as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year.

Van Lith is coming off of an extremely impactful sophomore year for the Cardinals. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard was the team's leading scorer at 14.4 points per game, while also adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was a key part of Louisville's Final Four run, opening up the NCAA Tournament with four-straight 20-point games.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 graduate transfer from Florida State, had a productive four-year career with the Seminoles. She was twice was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American and All-ACC First Team selection, and averaged 13.8 points per game as a senior. That year, she also led the team with 33 steals and was second with 30 blocks.

Louisville will tip-off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Cincinnati at the KFC Yum! Center. The complete predicted order of finish and preseason All-ACC team is listed below:

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)

Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse

Ta'Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State

(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami

(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (60 voters)

Louisville (31) - 1068

Virginia Tech (17) - 984

NC State (8) - 963

Notre Dame (4) - 942

North Carolina - 895

Miami - 674

Duke - 627

Georgia Tech - 623

Florida State - 553

Syracuse - 379

Virginia - 303

Clemson - 275

Boston College - 271

Wake Forest - 256

Pittsburgh - 187

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

