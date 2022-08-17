Skip to main content

2022 Louisville Live to be Hosted at Slugger Field, Set for Oct. 21

The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Live has a new home and a new date.

On Wednesday, the Louisville athletic department announced in a series of tweets that the 2022 edition of the annual preseason basketball event for the men's and women's teams will take place at Louisville Slugger Field on Oct. 21. Additional details, such as price of admission and start time, were not disclosed.

The event first started in 2019, and was held at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville before being held at Churchill Downs last year. All three past Louisville Lives has previously taken place in September, with this year's correlating with Homecoming Weekend.

Since its inception, Louisville Live has escalated in popularity amongst the Cardinals fanbase. The midnight madness-style event has quickly turned into a premier showcase of the basketball programs for fans, players and recruits alike.

In the past, former players such as Donovan Mitchell, Montrezl Harrell and Angel McCoughtry have made appearances, as well as celebrities like Jack Harlow and Maria Taylor. It has featured competitions like a dunk contest and three-point shootout, while last year's Louisville Live featured the 1986 NCAA Championship team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New head coach Kenny Payne recognized the importance of Louisville Live for the program and community, and wanted to continue the tradition.

"Of course," Payne told 247Sports when asked if the event would continue in his tenure. "We need that."

(Photo of Louie: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

A6946BFD-14A1-45E5-B322-B11C3F04B320
Football

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 'Loving' Louisville, Making Strides in Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Nicario Harper Loving Opportunity to Become Versatile Asset for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic8 hours ago
A6946BFD-14A1-45E5-B322-B11C3F04B320
Football

Listen: Nicario Harper, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
131ACD03-C503-46DA-BAC3-BC6D5EE3B250
Football

Louisville OL Kobe Baynes Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
C31B1223-76C6-4A85-AAFC-EF91D378A7D9
Football

Report: Louisville, '23 Prospects Robby & Bobby Washington Have 'Mutual Interest'

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
6312700
Football

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 2 w/Alex Kupper

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17018754_168388606_lowres
Football

AP Top 25: Louisville to Face Five Ranked Opponents in 2022

By Matthew McGavicAug 15, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
USATSI_17419911_168388606_lowres
Football

Three Bold Predictions for Louisville Football in 2022

By Matthew McGavicAug 15, 2022 12:12 PM EDT