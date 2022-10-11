Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since its inception in 2019, Louisville Live has not only served as a premier showcase of the men's and women's basketball programs for fans, but the midnight madness-style event has been an excellent showcase of both programs to potential future prospects.

The 2022 edition of the annual preseason event, which will be the first one under first-year men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne, will serve as no exception.

The program will be hosting multiple high-caliber prospects for official visits on Oct. 21, with Louisville Report confirming a total of six prospects will be in town (as of Oct. 11). They will tour the campus and facilities, as well as visit Louisville Live, which is scheduled for that evening.

Of the six confirmed visitors, five of them are ranked as five-star players by the 247Sports Composite in their respective classes. The Class of 2024 is in line to have the most visitors with four, whereas the 2023 and 2025 cycles will each have one.

Louisville Live is scheduled to take place during homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST from Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets start at $15, and are available at GoCards.com/LouisvilleLive.

Below is the confirmed list of prospects who, as of Oct. 11, will be on official visits to Louisville for the day of Louisville Live. This list will be updated when additional visitors are announced:

Carter Bryant

Position: Small Forward

Frame: 6-8, 225

High School: Newport Coast (Calif.)

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9936 (15th)

Class: 2024

Top Offers: Duke, Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA, Florida

Elliot Cadeau

Position: Point Guard

Frame: 6-1, 165

High School: Branson (Mo.) Link Academy

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9961 (10th)

Class: 2024

Top Offers: North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Syracuse, Baylor

Trentyn Flowers

Position: Small Forward

Frame: 6-8, 180

High School: Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9917 (22nd)

Class: 2024

Top Offers: Kansas, North Carolina, Creighton, Memphis, Florida

A.J. Johnson

Position: Point Guard

Frame: 6-5, 160

High School: Simi Valley (Calif) Donda Academy

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9945 (15th)

Class: 2023

Top Offers: LSU, NC State, Texas, USC, Kansas

Karter Knox

Position: Small Forward

Frame: 6-6, 205

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9970 (5th)

Class: 2024

Top Offers: Kentucky, Auburn, Florida State, Illinos, Arizona State

E.J. Walker

Position: Power Forward

Frame: 6-8, 220

High School: Erlanger (Ky.) Lloyd

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Purdue, West Virginia, Dayton, Xavier, Ohio

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

