An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Board

Ever since June 15 when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to Class of 2022 recruits per NCAA rules, head coach Chris Mack has been an incredibly busy man. He might be still trying to fill spots in the 2021 class, but he has been keeping plenty of tabs on the sophomore class as well.

Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 16 Class of 2022 prospects as of July 5, with roughly half of them coming in the last few weeks.

So who are the Cards targeting so far in this cycle? Let's take a look:

Listed in Alphabetical Order

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dylan Andrews Zion Cruz D'Ante Davis AJ Casey Favour Aire Jaden Bradley Roddy Gayle Jr. Brandon Miller Jalen Washington Kyle Filipowski Paul McMillan IV Isaac McNeely MJ Rice Rodney Rice Chance Westry Bruce Thornton

Point Guard

Dylan Andrews

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 180lbs

- High School: Windward School (Chicago, IL)

- Ranking: No. 4 PG, No 15 Nationally (247Sports In-House)

Jaden Bradley

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-3 & 170lbs

- High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- Ranking: No. 1 PG, No. 7 Nationally (ESPN)

Paul McMillan IV

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-1 & 170lbs

- High School: Woodward Career Technical (Cincinnati, OH)

- Ranking: No. 9 PG, No 42 Nationally (247Sports In-House)

Rodney Rice

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 185lbs

- High School: DeMatha Catholic (Clinton, MD)

- Ranking: No. 3 CG, No 51 Nationally (247Sports In-House)

Bruce Thornton

- Height & Weight: 6-foot & 180lbs

- High School: Milton (Alpharetta, GA)

- Ranking: No. 7 PG, No. 30 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

It's clear that Mack is not afraid to at least attempt to go after some of the top prospects in the class, as he as already offered three Top 30 point guards. The two to watch in this class the most are McMillan & Rice. Being a Cincinnati native, McMillan & Mack have a ton of familiarity with one another and his father actually played against Mack. Assistant coach Mike Pegues also has his connections with Rice, as they both attended DeMatha Catholic.

Shooting Guard

Zion Cruz

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-3 & 170lbs

- High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

- Ranking: No. 5 SG, No. 17 Nationally (ESPN)

Roddy Gayle Jr.

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 160lbs

- High School: Lewiston Porter Senior (Youngstown, NY)

- Ranking: No. 9 SG, No. 43 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Isaac McNeely

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 170lbs

- High School: Poca (Poca, WV)

- Ranking: Not Ranked

Chance Westry

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 190lbs

- High School: Trinity (Camp Hill, PA)

- Ranking: No. 6 SG, No. 25 Nationally (247Sports In-House)

The most noteworthy offer to a shooting guard is to Zion Cruz. The Oak Hill Academy prospect took part in the 2018 & 2019 USA Junior National Team minicamps and was named one of the 18 finalists for the U16 National Team back in May 2019. After transferring to Oak Hill in this offseason, he is now teammates with fellow Louisville target MJ Rice.

Small Forward

D'Ante Davis

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-6 & 170lbs

- High School: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- Ranking: No. 23 SF, No. 73 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Brandon Miller

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-6 & 175lbs

- High School: Cane Ridge (Antioch, TN)

- Ranking: No. 2 SF, No. 6 Nationally (ESPN)

MJ Rice

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 210lbs

- High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

- Ranking: No. 4 SF, No. 11 Nationally (ESPN)

If Louisville were to land a commitment small forward in the 2022 class no matter who they offer, it would most likely come from D'Ante Davis. The Lawrence Central (IN) product is the younger brother of 2020 Cards signee small forward D'Andre Davis.

Power Forward

AJ Casey

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-8 & 180lbs

- High School: Simeon (Chicago, IL)

- Ranking: No. 6 PF, No. 18 Nationally (ESPN)

Jalen Washington

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-8 & 200lbs

- High School: West Side (Gary, IN)

- Ranking: No. 3 PF, No. 9 Nationally (247Sports In-House)

Mack has not placed a lot of attention at the power forward spot compared to others, but like with point guard he's trying to land some of the top guys at the position. AJ Casey & Jalen Washington both received offers after June 15, and are Top 20 prospects.

Center

Favour Aire

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-11 & 215lbs

- High School: Bishop McNamara (District Heights, MD)

- Ranking: No. 45 Nationally (Rivals)

Kyle Filipowski

- Height & Weight: 6-foot-11 & 215lbs

- High School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Wilbraham, MA)

- Ranking: Not Ranked

With Gabe Wiznitzer and Aidan Igiehon expected to be long-term projects, Mack has not paid as much attention at the center position in 2022 as other. He offered Favour Aire back on May 20 and Kyle Filipowski on June 22.

