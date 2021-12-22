Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ACC Adjusts COVID Policy Forfeiture Rule

    Teams playing in the ACC will not be subject to a forfeit if they don't have the necessary players.
    Author:

    GREENSBORO, N.C. - With COVID-19 cases around college basketball ramping up in recent weeks, the Atlantic Coast Conference has made a significant change to their COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy.

    The league's athletic directors unanimously voted Wednesday to adjust the forfeiture rule from the policy, effective immediately. Moving forward, if an ACC game among winter sport programs - including basketball - cannot be played due to COVID-19 issues with either team, it will be rescheduled, or declared a no contest if it cannot be rescheduled.

    Previously, if a team was unable to play an ACC game due to COVID-19, the game was outright cancelled. The team with COVID issues was "deemed to have forfeited" and given a loss, with the scheduled opponent receiving a win.

    To ensure that games can be played, the ACC did add a stipulation for men's and women's basketball. Teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach to be able to play a game. If a team does not have the required participants and elects not to play, the game is a non-contest. If they do, and still elect not to play, they are given a forfeit.

    Not only is this the right move due to the rapid influx of COVID cases across the nation, but this is also good news for the Louisville men's basketball program. The Cardinals are currently in a COVID pause, and were potentially in danger of having their upcoming game vs. Wake Forest on Dec. 29 cancelled, thus resulting in a loss.

    Read More

    Louisville sits at 7-4 on the season, and are 1-0 in the ACC after winning at NC State back on Dec. 4. The Cardinals were in line to travel to Kentucky on Dec. 22 before being forced to postpone the game due to their pause.

    (Photo of ACC logo via Busting Brackets)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    https___bustingbrackets.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1306695598
    Basketball

    ACC Adjusts COVID Policy Forfeiture Rule

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16877456_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 45 - Give Me the Six Foot Whatevers (NSD Recap)

    56 minutes ago
    C125AD5B-4B19-464A-B3AF-2212D306493D
    Basketball

    Report: Mavericks Sign Former Louisville G Carlik Jones to 10-Day Hardship Deal

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13844869_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Facing Limited Options to Reschedule Kentucky Game

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16827694_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Former Louisville WR Jordan Watkins Announces Transfer Destination

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17268140_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Roosevelt Wheeler Solidifies Spot in Louisville's Frontcourt Rotation

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17386409_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 15

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17190910_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Embracing Challenge of Shorthanded Passing Attack vs. Air Force

    Dec 21, 2021