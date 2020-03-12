Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

ACC Closes Off Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament To Fans

Matthew McGavic

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that starting with games played on Thursday, Mar. 12th, fans will not be allowed to attend the remainder of the ACC men's basketball Tournament as a response to the growing outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the United States and abroad.

Louisville fans making the trip to Greensboro, NC will not be permitted to enter the Greensboro Coliseum for their ACC Tournament game against either the Syracuse Orange or North Carolina Tar Heels, or any game proceeding.

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

- Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

This course of action follows suit of both the Big Ten & Big 12's decision to not allow fans in attendance of their respective conference tournaments, as well as NCAA President Mark Emmert's decision to do the same for the men's and women's Division I tournaments.

Tipoff between No. 15 Louisville and Syracuse/North Carolina is scheduled for Thursday, March 12th at 9:00pm EST, and can be viewed on either ESPN or ESPN2.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Completes Two Game Sweep Of Chicago State

The No. 2 Cardinals complete their two game sweep over the visiting Chicago State Cougars, outscoring them 26-5 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Matthew McGavic

Home events for Louisville athletics will continue as scheduled

The University of Louisville continues to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus

samdraut

NCAA Closes Off Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments To Fans

NCAA announces it will close the tournament to fans

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named A Third Team All-American By SI

Louisville Basketball's Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third Team All-American by Sports Illustrated

Matthew McGavic

How The ACC Tournament Can Affect Louisville's NCAA Tournament Seed

We're less than a week away from the unveiling of the 2020 NCAA Tournament field, and the ACC Tournament has plenty of say as to where Louisville will end up come Selection Sunday.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Overwhelms Chicago State In Series Opener

The front half of a two game midweek series was no problem for the Cards, taking down the Cougars behind another stellar day at the plate and a splendid outing from Michael Prosecky.

Matthew McGavic

CJ Avery Excited For Defensive Continuity

The Louisville Cardinals retain many of their defense contributors from a year ago, and has the same DC in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2016. Inside linebacker CJ Avery couldn't be happier that everyone is on the same page in spring practice.

Matthew McGavic

Who Would Louisville Rather Face In ACC Tournament Opener?

Come Thursday, Louisville has the potential to face Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Syracuse in their first game of the ACC Tournament. Who would UofL prefer to see?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball Falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team are excluded from the top ten in the AP Top 25 for only the fifth time all season.

Matthew McGavic

7th Inning Stretch: Returning Home (Week 5)

The Louisville Cardinals return home for a five-game week at Jim Patterson Stadium after their first ACC games of the season, and are facing a pair of teams trending in opposite directions.

Matthew McGavic