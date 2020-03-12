ACC Closes Off Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament To Fans

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that starting with games played on Thursday, Mar. 12th, fans will not be allowed to attend the remainder of the ACC men's basketball Tournament as a response to the growing outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the United States and abroad.

Louisville fans making the trip to Greensboro, NC will not be permitted to enter the Greensboro Coliseum for their ACC Tournament game against either the Syracuse Orange or North Carolina Tar Heels, or any game proceeding.

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.” - Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

This course of action follows suit of both the Big Ten & Big 12's decision to not allow fans in attendance of their respective conference tournaments, as well as NCAA President Mark Emmert's decision to do the same for the men's and women's Division I tournaments.

Tipoff between No. 15 Louisville and Syracuse/North Carolina is scheduled for Thursday, March 12th at 9:00pm EST, and can be viewed on either ESPN or ESPN2.

