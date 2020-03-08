Louisville Report
ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket Set

Matthew McGavic

Following the conclusion of yesterday's ACC basketball action, including Louisville's 57-54 loss to the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers, the 2019-20 regular season for the Cards has finally reached the end. With it, the bracket for next week's ACC men's basketball Tournament in Greensboro, NC been set and Louisville now knows who they have the potential to face.

While the opportunity to land the top seed in the field lasted until the final day of the regular season, in the end the Cards wound up with the No. 3 seed in the tournament. With it, Louisville has a double-bye and will not take the floor until Thursday, Mar. 12th at 9:00pm EST. While they wait, they have the potential to face either Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Syracuse, all of the whom the Cards won against by double digits in the last month.

Virginia Tech and North Carolina will square off in Game 2 of the tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 10th at 7:00pm, with the winner facing Syracuse on Wednesday, Mar. 11th at 9:00pm EST. The winner of that game will then go on to face Louisville.

Louisville's ACC Tournament opener will be aired on either ESPN or ESPN2. Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina will be featured on the ACC Network, with the Syracuse game being aired on ESPN2.

Click here for the full ACC Tournament schedule and bracket.

