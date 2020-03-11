Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

How The ACC Tournament Can Affect Louisville's NCAA Tournament Seed

Matthew McGavic

With Selection Sunday less than a week away, the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals will finally learn their NCAA Tournament draw after months of bracket projections. While the Big Dance is right on the Cards' doorstep, there is still plenty that can happen between now and then that has the potential to alter Louisville's tournament seeding.

Before we get into how their projection can change, let's take a quick look at their current tournament resume. According to WarrenNolan.com, this is the Cardinals' team sheet for games through Mar. 10th, 2020:

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 9.33.23 AM

Given this tournament resume, the Cards are now projected to be awarded a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to BracketMatrix.com. However this is anything but a lock, as it has the potential to move in either direction depending on how Louisville performs in the ACC Tournament. Let's take a look at all the ways the Cards' trip to Greensboro, NC can shake out, and how it will effect their NCAA Tournament draw.

First we have their opening game against either Syracuse or North Carolina. The Orange currently have a NET rating of 64, with the Tar Heels even lower at 78. If the Cards go one-and-done against either one of these teams, it would hand them their second Quadrant 2 loss of the season, and I think would justify them dropping to a No. 5 seed. Winning against either team isn't enough to move the proverbial needle off the four line.

Onto the ACC semifinals. If Louisville can make it past their first game in Greensboro, they will have the potential to face the Boston College Eagles (NET 153), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (NET 56) or Virginia Cavaliers (NET 42). This would most likely wind up being a Virginia vs. Louisville rubber match, as the Cavs have also clinched a double bye like Louisville has. No matter what happens, this game will probably not do much to move the Cards off the No. 4 seed as it is just one additional Quadrant 1 win or loss. The only movement that could happen here is if the Cards somehow matchup with and subsequently lose to Boston College, which I believe could send them down to the No. 5 seed as it would be an egregious Quadrant 3 loss.

Now we have the ACC Championship. It goes without saying that here is where the Cards can do themselves the most favors. The expected matchup if Louisville makes it this far would be against the Duke Blue Devils (NET 6), Florida State Seminoles (NET 10) or North Carolina State Wolfpack (NET 54). Obviously the Cards have the most to gain with facing either Duke or FSU, but if NC State makes it this far they can work themselves into a Quadrant 1 matchup.

Facing any of these three teams, if Louisville drops this game they will still most likely come away with a No. 4 seed. At that point they will be 5-7 against Quadrant 1 teams for the season after adding a win & loss in the Greensboro. However, an ACC Championship that sees them adding two Quadrant 1 wins to put them at an even 6-6 I believe will be enough to vault them into a No. 3 seed. The only way an ACC title still keeps them at the four line is if it comes against Clemson, Miami or Pitt.

Long story short, in my opinion here is how it breaks down:

  • No. 3 Seed: Two Quad 1 wins w/ACC Title
  • No. 4 Seed: One Quad 1 win w/ACC Title
  • No. 5 Seed: Zero Quad 1 wins & no ACC Title

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Overwhelms Chicago State In Series Opener

The front half of a two game midweek series was no problem for the Cards, taking down the Cougars behind another stellar day at the plate and a splendid outing from Michael Prosecky.

Matthew McGavic

CJ Avery Excited For Defensive Continuity

The Louisville Cardinals retain many of their defense contributors from a year ago, and has the same DC in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2016. Inside linebacker CJ Avery couldn't be happier that everyone is on the same page in spring practice.

Matthew McGavic

Who Would Louisville Rather Face In ACC Tournament Opener?

Come Thursday, Louisville has the potential to face Virginia Tech, North Carolina or Syracuse in their first game of the ACC Tournament. Who would UofL prefer to see?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball Falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team are excluded from the top ten in the AP Top 25 for only the fifth time all season.

Matthew McGavic

7th Inning Stretch: Returning Home (Week 5)

The Louisville Cardinals return home for a five-game week at Jim Patterson Stadium after their first ACC games of the season, and are facing a pair of teams trending in opposite directions.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named A First Team All-ACC Selection

The Julius Erving & John Wooden Award Finalist continues to accumulate accolades, today being honored as a First Team All-ACC selection by the league.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Routs Wake Forest To Clinch Series

18 base hits from the Cardinal Nine and 10 strikeouts from the pitching staff combined to hand Louisville a 16-4 victory that clinched the weekend series over the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

by

AndreTheRed1

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket Set

The trio of foes that Louisville has the potential to face in their first game of the 2020 ACC Tournament are all teams they have beaten in the last month.

Matthew McGavic

Wake Forest Walks Off Louisville To Even Series

The Demon Deacons snap Louisville's nine game winning streak thanks to a walk-off home run in Game 2 of the weekend series.

Matthew McGavic

Cards Fall Short vs. Virginia in Regular Season Finale

Louisville is unable to repeat their earlier success against Virginia, as they fall 57-54 to the Cavaliers in the last game of the regular season.

Matthew McGavic