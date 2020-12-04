Louisville Men's Basketball Pauses Activities, Cancels Game vs. UNCG Due to COVID-19

(Photo of Chris Mack & Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2020-21 college basketball season barely underway, the University of Louisville men's basketball program is already experiencing their first cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cardinals announced Thursday night that they are indefinitely pausing all team-related activities "due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program".

Due to the pause, Louisville's upcoming game against UNC Greensboro, which had been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center, has now been cancelled.

"We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day," athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement.

According to Louisville, the positive test comes from within their "Tier 1" individuals, consisting of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The positive test result was detected during the team's Thursday round of COVID-19 testing.

Beyond UNCG, this puts Louisville's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Wisconsin on Dec. 9, as well as their ACC opener vs. NC State on Dec. 16, into jeopardy. However, the program has not determined how their pause will affect contests beyond the now-cancelled game vs. UNC Greensboro.

This is the second set of cancellations to occur within the 'bubble' hosted by the University of Louisville, KFC Yum! Center and Galt House Hotel. On Tuesday, it was announced that Prairie View A & M would not participate in their remaining two games in the event due to COVID-19-related issues. The Cardinals had played the Panthers just two days prior in 86-64 win.

Despite being down to just eight scholarship players because of injury, Louisville has started the 2020-21 season on a hot streak. They sit at 4-0 on the season with home wins against Evansville, Seton Hall, Prairie View A & M and Western Kentucky.

The Cardinals currently sport five double-digit scorers. Graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones leads in points (17.3) & assists (5.3), and freshman forward Jae'Lyn Withers leading in rebounding (7.3)

