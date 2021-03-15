Report: Louisville Forward Aidan Igiehon to Enter Transfer Portal

The Irish Hulk is reportedly moving on after an injury-filled career with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just one day after the Louisville men's basketball program found out they did not make the NCAA Tournament, roster management has already reportedly started.

Sophomore Aidan Igiehon is planning on entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello. He could enter the portal as early as Monday, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward/center saw action in just five games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.2 minutes played. He will leave Louisville having only competed in 18 total games.

His two-year career at Louisville was plagued by constant injuries. This season, he battled an undisclosed illness, suffered a groin injury, and then came down with mono towards the end of the season. In his freshman year, he missed the final six games of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in practice.

Nicknamed 'Irish Hulk', the Dublin, Ireland native also struggled mightily to adjust to the college game. After averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.8 blocked shots as a senior at Lawrence Woodmere, he averaged just 1.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and had just two blocks in his first year at Louisville.

“Aidan came in wholly unprepared for our level for all the things that go into being a college player," head coach Chris Mack said last April. "The sheer work ethic, the intensity of the workload, it was all something that was new to Aidan, as was the game of basketball."

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

