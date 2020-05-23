Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Consistency becomes the next step for Elizabeth Balogun

samdraut

Jeff Walz expects Elizabeth Balogun to do what she did as a sophomore, but more consistently next season.

After being named the 2018-19 ACC Freshman of the Year at Georgia Tech, Balogun transferred to Louisville last offseason with Elizabeth Dixon. Balogun started right away, scoring 15 points in her Louisville debut as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2019-20. Walz thinks Balogun can contribute even more next season.

“I think it took her a while to get adjusted to what was going on and how we were doing things,” Walz said. “She showed some really bright spots at times, she looked really good.”

Balogun missed two games for Louisville in 2019-20 as she played for the Nigeria National Team in the 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia. She had nine points and three steals in Nigeria’s victory over Mozambique that helped the team qualify for the 2020 Olympics, which have since been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balogun was a key contributor for a Louisville team that was led in scoring by Dana Evans, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook. Balogun scored in double figures 13 times, had seven or more rebounds in eight games and was second in the ACC among guards in blocks per game.

She shot 32.1% on 3-point attempts last season, but had moments when she was Louisville’s best perimeter threat. Balogun made five 3-pointers against WKU and hit another three shots from behind the arc in the following game against Murray State in November.

Balogun scored Louisville’s first seven points against Clemson and made three 3-pointers as she finished with 15 points in a conference win.

Contributing consistently becomes the next step for Balogun.

“I’m looking for more consistency from her, that’s something we have talked about with her,” Walz said. “I think she is excited about that and ready to embrace it.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three players emerging for Louisville after year off

Kianna Smith, Nyah Green and Ramani Parker growing into roles after sitting out last season

samdraut

Louisville Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Now Up to Ten Commits

The Louisville Cardinals now have double digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 CB Rance Conner commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Miami is the tenth commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

'21 CB Da'Quan Gonzales Loves Louisville's Coaching Staff

Louisville Football has made the cut for Class of 2021 cornerback Da’Quan Gonzales, and the Cardinals’ coaching staff is the primary reason why.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Prince Kollie

The four-star prospect from Tennessee includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's nonconference schedule based around regional opponents

Coach Jeff Walz expects just one air trip during Louisville's nonconference schedule for 2020-21

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star product out of Pensacola has included Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

UofL AD Vince Tyra Planning on 2020 Football Season Starting on Time

If Louisville's current phased plan to get student-athletes back on campus goes off without a hitch, Athletic Director Vince Tyra is fully planning on starting their football season as scheduled.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville student-athletes returning to campus in phases

Student-athletes on football, men's and women's basketball will gradually return to campus starting May 27

samdraut

Louisville Student-Athletes to Return to Campus in Multi-Phase Plan

Members of the football and basketball programs will arrive May 27 for voluntary activities

samdraut