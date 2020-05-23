Consistency becomes the next step for Elizabeth Balogun

Jeff Walz expects Elizabeth Balogun to do what she did as a sophomore, but more consistently next season.

After being named the 2018-19 ACC Freshman of the Year at Georgia Tech, Balogun transferred to Louisville last offseason with Elizabeth Dixon. Balogun started right away, scoring 15 points in her Louisville debut as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2019-20. Walz thinks Balogun can contribute even more next season.

“I think it took her a while to get adjusted to what was going on and how we were doing things,” Walz said. “She showed some really bright spots at times, she looked really good.”

Balogun missed two games for Louisville in 2019-20 as she played for the Nigeria National Team in the 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia. She had nine points and three steals in Nigeria’s victory over Mozambique that helped the team qualify for the 2020 Olympics, which have since been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balogun was a key contributor for a Louisville team that was led in scoring by Dana Evans, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook. Balogun scored in double figures 13 times, had seven or more rebounds in eight games and was second in the ACC among guards in blocks per game.

She shot 32.1% on 3-point attempts last season, but had moments when she was Louisville’s best perimeter threat. Balogun made five 3-pointers against WKU and hit another three shots from behind the arc in the following game against Murray State in November.

Balogun scored Louisville’s first seven points against Clemson and made three 3-pointers as she finished with 15 points in a conference win.

Contributing consistently becomes the next step for Balogun.

“I’m looking for more consistency from her, that’s something we have talked about with her,” Walz said. “I think she is excited about that and ready to embrace it.”