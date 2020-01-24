Louisville Maven
Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon learning Louisville's defense

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon are considered freshmen by coach Jeff Walz because the two transfers from Georgia Tech continue to adjust in their first year for Louisville women’s basketball.

Balogun was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2018-19 while Dixon was a member named to the ACC All-Freshman team before deciding to transfer to Louisville. The two were cleared to play this season by the NCAA, learning while on the floor for the Cardinals.

“I have been pleased with the growth they have made,” Walz said. “For those two, it really is their freshman year. I know they came in here and they’re transfers that are sophomores, but for us, it’s their first year.”

Balogun finished with seven points and 12 rebounds while Dixon had four rebounds in Louisville’s victory over Virginia Jan. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Balogun, a 6-foot-1 guard, has worked on becoming an impactful player beyond scoring. Along with her team-high in rebounds, Balogun also had three steals and two assists.

“I was pleased with how she rebounded the ball. It is something she has been trying to focus on to try to get a more all-around game,” Walz said. “What I have to get her to do is focus on the defensive end, which she is.”

Dixon, a 6-foot-5 forward, has made strides on the defensive end. She missed two shots, but had a steal in 16 minutes against Virginia.

“I have been really happy with the way that Elizabeth Dixon has started to play on the defensive end of the floor because that is where I need her to continue to focus,” Walz said. “The offensive end will come.”

The biggest adjustment the two transfers have faced is Louisville’s defensive scheme. The Cardinals utilize a variety of looks against opponents, something that Balogun and Dixon are still learning.

“It has been a change for her [Balogun] and Liz [Dixon] in terms of how we play and what’s expected because we don’t guard every player the same way,” Walz said. “On one player we might hedge the ball screen, on the next kid we might go under the ball screen, so you have to know who is coming off the ball screen. It’s difficult, but it’s doable because we have done it the past 13 years. If we can get that down, it changes what we are able to do.”

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut

samdraut